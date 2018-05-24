Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato reclaim their power in 'Fall in Line' music video

Turns out Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s Billboard Music Awards performance of "Fall in Line" was a taste of what their music video would be like.

The video for the feminist empowerment anthem begins with two little girls, one blonde and one brunette, running carefree through a field when they're suddenly snatched by two armed men wearing black helmets.

Then Aguilera, 37, and Lovato, 25, appear as the grown-up versions of the two young girls, now being held captive by more of the oppressive masked men. The two take turns singing in a stark room with multiple cameras pointing at them.

After delivering their message that will "burn them at the stake," a shackled Aguilera is taken to a jail cell where a man tries to take advantage of her. But she overpowers him, knocks him out and steals his keys. She then finds Lovato and together they overpower another guard and break free.

The Luke Gilford-directed video ends with the two women climbing out of the bunker where they were held captive and heading back into the sunny field they played in as children.

Aguilera, whose new album "Liberation" drops June 15, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video is about women's empowerment.

"'Fall In Line' is as much about supporting each other as it is about self-empowerment," she added. "I wanted to convey that in this video by visually representing the imprisonment that so many of us have felt, and the freedom we can achieve TOGETHER."

Lovato also spoke out after the video was released, writing on Twitter that she was "proud" to be part of the anthem.

"So proud to be a part of this powerful video. The message of women supporting each other through their struggles is so important to me, and director @lukegilford did a beautiful job bringing that concept to the screen," she wrote. "Thank you @xtina."