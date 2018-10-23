'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' creator has an inspiring message for older women

Oct 23, 2018, 1:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Aline Brosh McKenna attends the CBS, CW and Showtime 2015 Summer TCA panels, Aug. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images
The co-creator of the CW show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" is proof that you're never too old to achieve your dreams, even in Hollywood.

In a viral tweet aimed at women who want to direct, Aline Brosh McKenna wrote, "If you're a women who writes, acts, edits, ADs, etc and you're ready to direct, you're not too old."

PHOTO: Actress Rachel Bloom and writer/producer Aline Brosh McKenna arrive to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 8, 2017. Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
She noted that "Sleepless in Seattle" director Nora Ephron was 51 when she directed her first movie, and "Something's Gotta Give" director Nancy Meyers was 49. She added that she was 47.

"Tell the people you work with your dream. Put your hand up. Men ask. Ask," she wrote.

McKenna was nearly 40 when she hit it big with her adaptation of 2006’s "The Devil Wears Prada." She followed that with screenplays for the movies "27 Dresses" and "We Bought a Zoo." And in 2015, she co-created the musical comedy series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," serving as the showrunner and head writer. She directed her first episodes in 2016.

McKenna's Twitter message resonated with people inside the industry as well as outside, drawing over 70,000 likes.

Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus, "One Day at a Time" showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett and Holly Sorenson, the executive producer of the webseries "Step Up: High Water," were among those who responded.

Others outside the industry also found it inspiring.

