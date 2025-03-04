Moore was nominated for best actress at the 2025 Oscars.

Demi Moore speaks out after losing best actress Oscar, congratulates Mikey Madison

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif.

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif.

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif.

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif.

Demi Moore is opening up publicly for the first time after being denied a best actress Oscar for her role in "The Substance."

Moore shared a video on Instagram Monday showing behind the scenes moments of her Oscars experience, writing, "As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started!"

"So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light," Moore continued, while also thanking her costars, the crew and fans of "The Substance."

Moore, 62, ended her message by offering congratulations to "Anora" star Mikey Madison, who won the best actress in a leading role Oscar on Sunday.

"And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next ♥️," she wrote.

The actress entered the Oscars off of a successful award season, scoring wins at several major award shows including the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards.

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"I am just so filled with joy, I feel like I'm bursting. … I’m just really trying to stay present so I don’t miss any of it," Moore said Sunday on the Oscars red carpet, adding that she didn’t expect "The Substance" to have such a big response during award season.

"The extreme nature of it, I think, really had a profound effect on it really being absorbed," she said.

When Moore accepted her Golden Globe award in January, she delivered a powerful speech on what the recognition meant to her after a decades-long career in Hollywood.

"I've been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor, and I am just so humbled and so grateful," she said, adding that she was at a "low point" when she "had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the- box absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance.'"

In "The Substance," Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-List actress who takes a substance in order to conjure a younger duplicate version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

Shortly after Moore lost the best actress Oscar, her daughter Tallulah Willis took to Instagram to show her support.

Willis, one of Moore's three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, shared a photo of Moore eating french fries in a bathrobe, captioning the photo, "MY winner 🍟."

Tallulah Willis shared a photo on Instagram of her mother Demi Moore on the night of the 2025 Oscars, captioning the photo, "MY winner." @buuski/Instagram

In addition to Tallulah Willis, Moore is also the mother of Rumer Willis and Scout Willis.

All three of Moore's daughters joined the actress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after Sunday night's ceremony, posing with their mom inside the party.

Tallulah Willis, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore and Scout Willis attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Stefanie Keenan/vf25/WireImage via Getty Images

Scout Willis shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her sisters with Moore at the party, captioning the photo, "I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this family."