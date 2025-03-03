Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg have 'Ghost' reunion at 2025 Oscars

Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg had a mini "Ghost" reunion at the 2025 Oscars Sunday night.

The actresses, who starred in the 1990 film alongside the late Patrick Swayze 25 years ago this July, were spotted together on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood ahead of the star-studded ceremony.

Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg greet each other at the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 2, 2025. Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Moore is nominated this year for best actress for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in "The Substance" and Goldberg is one of the presenters at this year's ceremony.

Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg greet each other at the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 2, 2025. Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

"Ghost" followed the story of Sam (Swayze), who is murdered and whose spirit sets out to save his girlfriend Molly (Moore) from the person who killed him with the help of a psychic named Oda Mae (Goldberg).

American actors Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn, Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze on the set of Ghost, directed by Jerry Zucker. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The film was nominated for five Oscars at the 63rd Academy Awards -- including best picture. The only win was best supporting actress for Goldberg, making her the second Black actress to win in the category.

For more Oscars coverage from "GMA," click here.