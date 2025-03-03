Warren was nominated for the song "The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight."

Diane Warren says she'll 'be back' after missing out on Oscar for 16th time

Diane Warren attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif.

Diane Warren is determined to return to the Oscars after missing out on the best original song award at the 2025 ceremony.

The songwriter, who went home empty handed Sunday night, missing out on the best original song award for the 16th time, told Variety she would "be back" in an interview at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night.

"I'm happy to be nominated," Warren told Variety at the event, adding, "I'm consistent as f---."

"It is what it is," the songwriter continued. "I'm happy to be here."

Warren was nominated for her original song "The Journey" from the film "The Six Triple Eight." Ultimately, "El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez" took home the prize in the category.

Warren was first nominated for an Oscar in 1987 for her song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" from the film "Mannequin." She received an honorary Oscar in 2022.

The songwriter shared a message of resilience on Sunday night, hinting that she hopes to be back at future Academy Awards for her work.

Diane Warren attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I'll be back. I'm the Terminator of the Oscars," she joked, referencing the classic catchphrase from the 1984 film "The Terminator."

"I'm coming back," she reiterated. "Can't get rid of me."

Warren also said she would have liked to hear the performances of the best original song nominees, a tradition the Oscars chose not to repeat this year.

"It would have been great to hear the songs performed like they've always done," said Warren. "I think a lot of people weren't happy with that."

Before the show, Warren expressed a similar feeling to Indie Wire, stating, "That's always a real highlight, especially when you have a nominated song. I've been so lucky. I think back to Lady Gaga singing my song 'Til It Happens to You,' that performance was just electric."

She added that a song like "The Journey" "really resonates right now. People are using that song everywhere for so many different things…. It would have been nice, but I'm just happy to be here."

Warren said she would not be slowed down by the loss and that tomorrow she would "go back to work."

"I was happy to be here," she told Variety. "I thought I had a chance this time, but it didn't go that way, but I'm still here."

"The Journey" was sung by Academy Award winner H.E.R.

After finding out about her nomination in January, Warren told "Good Morning America" that the song is "special" to her.

"I think to me [it is] one of my best songs," she said at the time.