Carrie Underwood and more perform for Donald Trump's inauguration

Country music artist Carrie Underwood performs during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Carrie Underwood performed at President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony Monday.

During the event, which was held inside the Capitol Rotunda in lieu of the traditional outdoor ceremony due to frigid weather conditions in Washington, D.C., the country music superstar delivered an acapella version of "America the Beautiful" after technical difficulties. The crowd -- including outgoing President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and more -- joined in.

Underwood is just one of the artists who performed throughout Trump's inauguration events. Others included The Village People, Jason Aldean, and Rascal Flatts, among others.

In a statement, the committee handling the festivities boasted that "some of our nation's most iconic musicians will be participating in the inauguration celebrations."

Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York. | Jason Aldean arrives at the grand opening of Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar, Dec. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. WireImage via Getty Images | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"This monumental weekend will commemorate Trump's historic victory and the 60th Presidential Inauguration with a celebration of music, unity, and patriotism, ushering in America's new Golden Age," the committee added.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony

Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Monday featured our newest "American Idol" judge Underwood singing "America the Beautiful."

Carrie Underwood performs during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

Underwood said in a statement when her participation was announced, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event."

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she added.

Opera tenor Christopher Macchio sang the national anthem.

Opera singer Christopher Macchio performers during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/via Reuters

The Liberty Ball

The Village People, best known for their hit song "Y.M.C.A.," hit the stage for Trump to perform at the Liberty Ball Monday evening.

Joining them for the evening was country singer Jason Aldean, known for songs like "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Try That in a Small Town."

Jason Aldean performs at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

"Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly also took to the stage.

Nelly spoke to ABC News Live about why he decided to perform for Trump, saying, "He won. And, you know, growing up, I was taught to respect the office. So, you know, Nelly's here."

In a statement original Village People member Victor Willis posted to the disco group's official Facebook page, Willis said performing during inauguration weekend is "not an endorsement" of Trump's policies "no matter what you say to the contrary."

"Having said that, we do support that we have a new president now and we should all wish him well until he gives us a reason not to," Willis said. "Let's give President Trump a chance, regardless of what you may have thought about him in the past."

Of Trump, Willis said, "He has brought a lot of joy to the American people with his use of Y.M.C.A. And you want Village People to push all that aside and not perform at his inauguration? NEGATIVE! We're doing the right thing by performing and keeping political views out of this. So, please stop pushing your political views onto Village People."

The Commander-in-Chief Ball

The Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday evening leaned into the country genre as well.

It featured the musical group Rascal Flatts, known for songs like "What Hurts the Most" and "Life Is a Highway," as well as up-and-coming talent Parker McCollum.

Rascal Flatts performs at the Commander in Chief Ball, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Alex Brandon/AP

Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox said in an Instagram post on Jan. 14 that he's "so humbled and honored and grateful again to play the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States."

"It will be a night to remember!" he added.

The Starlight Ball

Gavin DeGraw, a singer-songwriter best known for songs like "Chariot" and "I Don't Want to Be," performed at Monday evening's Starlight Ball.

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally was held Sunday, Jan.19, and featured performances from "Cowboy" singer Kid Rock; The Village People; "Achy Breaky Heart" singer Billy Ray Cyrus; Lee Greenwood, best known for the song "God Bless the U.S.A."; and Liberty University's Praise Choir.

Members of the Village People, with President-elect Donald Trump, left, perform "Y.M.C.A" at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

Kid Rock celebrated Trump's victory with a beer in hand while smoking a cigar, telling ABC News Live, "I think a lot of people are finding out what I've known for a long time... He gets the job done."

Kid Rock performs during a rally for President-elect Donald Trump the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, January 19, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Cyrus shared a photo from sound check before the event to Instagram on Sunday, writing, "This house is ready to rock with @realdonaldtrump!"