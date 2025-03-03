Elton John attends annual Oscars viewing party with husband David Furnish, kids: Photos

John and Furnish share two kids, Zachary and Elijah.

Elton John and his partner David Furnins pose with their sons at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025.

Elton John and his partner David Furnins pose with their sons at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025.

Elton John and his partner David Furnins pose with their sons at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025.

Elton John and his partner David Furnins pose with their sons at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025.

Elton John appeared with his whole family at his foundation's annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday.

The five-time Grammy Award winner smiled for photos at the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party with his husband, David Furnish, and two kids, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12.

A family photograph from the event shows John in a dark suit with floral designs, a blue undershirt and a chain. Furnish is in a black suit with a rocket ship pin and each of their children is in a dark suit.

Elton John and his partner David Furnins pose with their sons at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025. Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

In another photo, Furnish, who has been married to John since 2014, can be seen speaking behind a podium at the event. Zachary and Elijah stand behind Furnish, looking on as their father speaks.

In December of last year, John spoke to "Good Morning America" about the importance of fatherhood to him.

Zachary Furnish-John, David Furnish and Elijah Furnish-John speak onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

"The most important thing to me in my life is making sure my children are happy, they have a wonderful life and that I was good to them. That's all that counts," he said.

Zachary Furnish-John and Elijah Furnish-John speak onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

According to the Elton John AIDS Foundation website, Sunday's event "featured an electrifying performance from the sensational Chappell Roan, and raised over $8.6 million in support of the Foundation’s mission to end AIDS."

The watch party, which took place at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, was co-hosted by Furnish and John alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Burtka.