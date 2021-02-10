Elton John and Michael Caine comically encourage Brits to get their COVID-19 vaccine

The two star in a PSA for the National Health Service.

Singer Elton John joined film legend Michael Caine for a comedic PSA for the National Health Service aimed at urging people in England to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The more people in society who get vaccinated, the more chance there is of eradicating the national COVID pandemic," the 73-year-old Grammy winner said in the clip. "It's really important to know that the vaccines have all been through and met the necessary safety and quality standards."

A voice off-camera then directs John to pretend he's getting the vaccine before he burst into song, singing a bit of his 1983 hit "I'm Still Standing."

The off-camera voice, seemingly unimpressed with John's acting skills, tells him, "We'll let you know," to which the artist angrily replies, "Well, at this short notice you won't find anyone bigger."

The scene then switches to Caine, who assures people that he just received the vaccine and "it didn't hurt."

After praising the 87-year-old Oscar winner's performance, the voice off-camera, referring to John, tells an assistant to "let the little fella know he didn't get the job."

"I wanted to take part in this film to help show people the benefits of getting vaccinated and how it helps protect ourselves and the people we love," John told The Guardian.

Both John and Caine have had the vaccine, according to the website.