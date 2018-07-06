Elvis Costello cancels tour dates after cancer surgery

Elvis Costello has canceled his remaining tour dates in Europe following successful cancer surgery, he announced on his website this week.

The performer apologized to fans and said that while the procedure went well, it's impossible to know how traveling would impact his health while he recovers.

He did not specify what type of cancer he had but did say that his doctor told him he'd rarely, if ever, seen "such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery."

"Take very good care of your loved ones but Gentleman, do talk to you friends - you'll find you are not alone - seek your doctor's advice if you are in doubt or when it is timely and act as swiftly as you may in these matters," Costello wrote. "It may save your life. Believe me, it is better than playing roulette."

Costello, 63, did share more "optimistic news" to close out his announcement. The singer noted that he and his band, The Imposters, have completed a "magnificent new record," which he believes will be released Oct. 1.

"We will return at the soonest opportunity to play that music and your favorite songs that still make sense to us all," he added.