Who got engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Sep 12, 2018, 9:51 AM ET
PHOTO: Krystal and Chris appear on the show "Bachelor in Paradise."PlayPaul Hebert/ABC
WATCH Who got engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

This season of "Bachelor in Paradise" was certainly one for the books and the two-part finale ended Tuesday night with a couple engagements and per usual, a few heartbreaks.

Interested in The Bachelor?

Add The Bachelor as an interest to stay up to date on the latest The Bachelor news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
The Bachelor
Add Interest

First, let's start with the good news.

(MORE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Late newcomer Robby Hayes causes a stir)

Jordan Kimball proposed to Jenna Cooper and she said "Yes!"

Also leaving "Paradise" with their soulmate were Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson.

Chris told Krystal that she changed his life and the two are planning to get hitched.

Now the bad news.

Annaliese Puccini clearly fell for Kamil Nicalek and though there was no engagement, the two left the show as a couple. But on Tuesday's reunion show, Kamil told her he didn't think he was the right guy for her.

"I don't want to string you along," he said. They ended up parting ways.

Last but not least, two other couples are continuing to date though they had split up between the end of the show's taping and the reunion.

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile and Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are both still trying to make it work and who knows, maybe more engagements are to come!

Comments