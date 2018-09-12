Who got engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

This season of "Bachelor in Paradise" was certainly one for the books and the two-part finale ended Tuesday night with a couple engagements and per usual, a few heartbreaks.

First, let's start with the good news.

Jordan Kimball proposed to Jenna Cooper and she said "Yes!"

Ok so who has the paradise feels now?!???? #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/xp3CF7fDHk — Jenna Cooper (@Jennacooperfit) September 11, 2018

Also leaving "Paradise" with their soulmate were Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson.

Chris told Krystal that she changed his life and the two are planning to get hitched.

Just you and me now babe. Love you ??????. Thank you @BacheloretteABC @BachParadise for a 2nd chance #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/EJRDXaMqSD — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) September 12, 2018

Now the bad news.

Annaliese Puccini clearly fell for Kamil Nicalek and though there was no engagement, the two left the show as a couple. But on Tuesday's reunion show, Kamil told her he didn't think he was the right guy for her.

"I don't want to string you along," he said. They ended up parting ways.

Your friends always have your back. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/4mOBbhooNQ — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 12, 2018

Last but not least, two other couples are continuing to date though they had split up between the end of the show's taping and the reunion.

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile and Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are both still trying to make it work and who knows, maybe more engagements are to come!