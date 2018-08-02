Evangeline Lilly said in a new interview that she felt pressured to do partially-nude scenes in "Lost."

In a recent interview for the podcast The Lost Boys, the actress, who played Kate in the popular ABC series, described filming a scene during season 3 in which she said she felt "basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt I had no choice in the matter."

“ ” I will never take my clothes off on this show again.

"I was mortified and I was trembling and when it finished," she said on the podcast. "I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on and do a very formidable, very strong scene there after."

The next season, when Lilly was asked to do another scene with nudity, she said she tried to take control of the situation.

"In season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing -- and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control -- and I failed to control it again," she recalled. "And so I then said, 'That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want -- I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.' And I didn’t."

The 38-year-old British Columbia native actually retired from acting once the television series ended.

Last month, she told The Hollywood Reporter that, with her role in the series, "I was instantly launched into international stardom, and that was really uncomfortable for me."

She added, "I instantly balked, didn't know how to deal with it and felt very uncomfortable after that situation. I ended up deciding to retire after I finished 'Lost.'"

Lilly was ultimately wooed back to Hollywood by a role in Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit." And when an opportunity to play "Wasp" in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" came up, she said she couldn't refuse.