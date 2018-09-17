What to expect from the 2018 Emmy Awards

The 2018 Emmys will award some very deserving actors with TV's highest honor Monday night.

"Game of Thrones" led in nominations this year with 22, followed by "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld," which each earned 21.

In addition to favorite shows, actors like Donald Glover for "Atlanta,” Milo Ventimiglia for "This Is Us,” Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross for “Black-ish,” Larry David for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and many more were nominated in their respective categories.

But the show that kicks off at 8 p.m. ET won't just be about the winners.

"SNL's" Colin Jost and Michael Che are slated to host the show, so expect biting commentary and witty satire, much like waht you have come to expect from the "Weekend Update" stars.

And with their boss Lorne Michaels producing the show, expecting some classic "SNL" sketches featuring the best and brightest in TV making some impressive cameos. Alec Baldwin, for example, is nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his President Donald Trump satire. Might he be making an appearance?

Jost spoke to Entertainment Weekly last week on what fans can expect.

"A lot of special guests, a lot of fun SNL cast members from current cast and alumni of the show, and hopefully some jokes," he said, then adding there might be some Sean Spicer moments. This may be a joke, as last year's Emmy's cameo for Spicer earned him and the bit mixed reviews.

And don't forget the glam!

This is the first major event of award season, so expect your favorite actors and actresses to be dressed to the nines and having a blast.

"GMA" will keep you updated on the fashion trends of the evening: the gowns, the suits, the bold colors and patterns, and the accessories.