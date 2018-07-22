9 new films, albums and TV shows to check out this week

Summer isn't winding down, and neither are the hot premieres to keep you entertained.

Tom Cruise is back on the big screen in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" while "Orange Is The New Black" returns to Netflix on the same day. If you can't keep track of movie, music and TV series release dates -- don't worry.

"Good Morning America" has compiled some of this week's biggest moments in entertainment below.

Sunday, July 22

Looking for a fun movie with a twist? Maybe "Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu" from the Hallmark Channel is where you should be tuning in at 9 p.m. tonight! Starring Holly Robinson Peete and Rick Fox, dive into a "a deliciously deceptive murder mystery," the latest in this fun, suspenseful series.

Monday, July 23

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" is back on VH1 Monday at 8 p.m. ET and, this time, K. Michelle is in Tinsel Town. The R&B singer opens up about the downside of getting butt injections and plastic surgery. Also, R&B singer Ray J and his wife show what happens leading up to having their first child.

Tuesday, July 24

If you're looking for a new beach read, check out Alexia Arthurs' novel, "How to Love a Jamaican," which centers on Jamaican immigrants and their families back on the island. This debut collection of 11 short stories tackles issues of colorism, privilege, race, despair, and families.

It's a beautiful day to preorder "How to Love a Jamaican." ????????????#RebelWomenLit pic.twitter.com/cpBeJNGm8c — Rebel Women Lit (@RebelWomenLit) June 11, 2018

If you need a laugh, check out Iliza Shlesinger's new Netflix comedy special titled, "Iliza: Elder Millennial," streaming today. The 35-year-old Dallas native, talks adulting, dating and, of course, sex. This is one you won't want to miss.

Wednesday, July 25

You can't be too scared if you want to watch "Castle Rock." It's the new suspenseful drama from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams and centers on what happens after someone answers a mysterious phone call from Shawshank. This series, which premieres on Hulu Wednesday, stars Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey and Bill Skarsgard.

Thursday, July 26

Tyler Florence is back in "The Great Food Truck Race" and the competition is fierce as seven trucks hit the road and compete for a chance at $50,000. The teams look legit this year, including Heroes on a Half Shell, Just Wing It and New England Grill. Tune in at 9 p.m. EST on Food Network.

Friday, July 27

"Orange" is backkkk!!!!! That's right, the sixth season of "Orange Is The New Black" drops on Netflix Friday and we finally see what happens in Litchfield Penitentiary, the fictional penitentiary where our favorite inmates live. It looks like many of them are sent to a maximum security prison after what happened in season five. See if the inmates' demands actually enact change.

It's the sequel we've all been waiting for: "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" hits theaters today, starring Tom Cruise, who's reprising his role as Ethan Hunt.

If you're looking for a little music to get you in the groove this weekend, then Kenney Chesney's new album, out Friday, "Songs for the Saints" might just be your jam.