For some, movies are an escape from the 24-hour political news cycle.

But for those who can't get enough of the current machinations coming out of Washington, D.C., there are plenty of films on the three major streaming services that offer backroom maneuvering, political intrigue, coverups and exposés, diplomacy and brinkmanship.

From Hulu's upcoming explosive documentary, "Active Measures," about Russia's spy program and its impact on the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, to Rob Reiner's Lyndon Johnson biopic "LBJ" that is currently streaming on Amazon, there is something for everyone -- whether it's fiction or documentary; comedy, drama or thriller.

Keep reading below for a list of political film titles available for streaming on Hulu, Amazon and Netflix.

Hulu

"Assassination"

"Active Measures" (launching Aug. 31)

"Our Kind of Traitor"

"The Whole Truth"

"Max 2: White House Hero"

"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power"

"Election Day: Lens Across America"

"Dennis Miller: America 180°"

"Weiner"

"Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS"

"The Manchurian Candidate (2004)"

"Clear and Present Danger"

"Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb"

"9/11 Fifteen Years Later"

"John Grisham's The Rainmaker"

"Patriot Games"

Amazon Prime

"Backstabbing for Beginners"

"Black November" (launching Aug. 31)

"Chi-Raq"

"Clear and Present Danger"

"Created Equal"

"Game Change"

"Elvis & Nixon"

"LBJ"

"Sneakers"

"Snowden"

"Special Forces"

"Taking Chance"

"Tears of the Sun"

"The First American"

"The Hornet’s Nest"

"The Infiltrator"

"The Last Castle"

"The War of 1812"

"The Whistleblower"

"Trafficked"

"V for Vendetta"

"World Trade Center"

Amazon for rent for purchase

"A Face in the Crowd"

"A Man for all Seasons

"Advise and Consent"

"All the King’s Men"

"All the Presidents Men"

"Bulworth"

"Charlie Wilson’s War"

"Clear and Present Danger"

"Dave"

"Fail-Safe"

"Frost/Nixon"

"In the Loop"

"Milk"

"Mr. Smith Goes to Washington"

"Nixon"

"Seven Days in May"

"Shake Hands with the Devil"

"Spotlight"

"Thank You for Smoking"

"The American President"

"The Candidate"

"The Contender"

"The Fog of War"

"The Good Shepherd"

"The Ides of March"

"The Killing Fields"

"The Pelican Brief"

"The Post"

"Thirteen Days"

"W."

"Wag the Dog"

