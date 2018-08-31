Forget the forecast, here's what to watch this Labor Day weekend

It's predicted to be a hot and stormy end to summer this Labor Day weekend, much like the rest of the season.

But don't fret. There's plenty to watch at home and at your local multiplex to keep you cool and dry over the long weekend.

At the box office, there a few new films opening, or you can catch up on movies you might have missed, like the current box office leader, "Crazy Rich Asians."

Warner Bros.

On the streaming services, there are tons of offerings for every audience, including new additions starting Saturday.

Below are a few suggestions for what to watch if the weather forecast pans out -- and even if it doesn't.

IN THEATERS

'Crazy Rich Asians'

For the third weekend in a row, "Crazy Rich Asians" is expected to top the box office with one of the best Labor Day weekend showings in more than a decade.

It's projected to earn another $24 million over the four-day holiday, putting it behind "Halloween" and "The Sixth Sense." If you haven't been to see the groundbreaking romantic comedy by director Jon M. Chu that's based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this weekend is a good time to go.

'Searching'

"Searching" opens in wide release today. The digital-centered thriller is the first feature by Asian-American filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty and tells the story of a father's (John Cho) efforts to find his 16-year-old daughter after she goes missing.

'BlacKkKlansman'

Considered one of Spike Lee's biggest films in years, "BlacKkKlansman" is the incredible true story of two Colorado cops, one black and one Jewish, who team up to infiltrate the local KKK chapter. The film won Cannes' top prize, the Grand Prix, and it's already getting Oscar buzz. If you want to get a jump on awards season, go see it.

'Christopher Robin'

If you're looking for a movie that appeals to the whole family and can still make you cry, go see Disney's live-action "Christopher Robin." Played by Ewan McGregor, Christopher Robin is now grown up with a family of his own but has lost sight of what's important. Fortunately, Pooh and his friends -- Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo -- are there to help.

ON NETFLIX

'Ozark'

Should the weather turn dark and stormy, it will be a good weekend to binge watch Netflix's gritty crime drama, "Ozark," about the Byrde family, who move from Chicago to the Ozarks after the dad's (Jason Bateman) money-laundering scheme goes awry. The series, which has drawn comparisons to "Breaking Bad," is back for Season 2 starting today.

'Mamma Mia!'

Also on Netflix, you can catch the first installment of the romantic musical based on the songs of pop group ABBA. And afterward, you can head to the theater, where the second installment, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," is still playing.

'Thor: Ragnarok'

If superheroes are more your thing, you can stream 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," with Chris Hemsworth in the title role and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Spoiler alert: What happens at the end of "Thor: Ragnarok" sets up the beginning of "Avengers: Infinity War," which came out earlier this spring.

ON AMAZON

'Jack Ryan'

Starting today, Amazon launches its latest series "Jack Ryan," starring former funnyman turned action hero John Krasinski, who takes over for Harrison Ford in this modern telling of the CIA hero. You've seen him in movies, now check out Ryan in a full-length series bound to have you binge-watching over the entire long weekend.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisels'

The Emmys are only a couple weeks away. So if you haven't started watching this comedy series nominee and its nominated star Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s housewife who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her, now is a good time to start. You can binge the first season before the debut of Season 2, expected to be any day now.

ON HULU

'The Handmaid's Tale'

Speaking of binge-watching, you can catch season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu, in case you missed it when it was released earlier this spring. Once again, the dystopian drama starring Elisabeth Moss is up for multiple Emmys.

ON TV

U.S. Open

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

If you're able, you'll want to catch sport's biggest sibling rivalry when Venus Williams and Serena Williams square off for the 16th time at a Grand Slam in today's third-round match of the 2018 U.S. Open. Today's winner will move on to the round of 16, starting Sunday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.