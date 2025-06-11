Former President Obama shares rare family photo on daughter Sasha's 24th birthday

The former president is a father of two daughters.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama shared a rare, family photo in separate Instagram posts, to mark daughter Sasha Obama's 24th birthday.

The Obama family marked Sasha Obama's 24th birthday this week with a celebratory and rare family photo.

Former President Barack Obama shared birthday wishes for his youngest daughter, writing in an Instagram post Tuesday, "Happy birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I'll always be proud of you and will always be here for you."

Michelle Obama also shared the same picture of the family, who are all smiling in the snapshot.

"Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha!" the former first lady captioned her Instagram post. "Can't believe how quickly time has flown. I'm so proud of the woman you've become. Love you always! 💕🥳🎉."

Sasha Obama was born in June 2001, nearly eight years before the family moved into the White House for the former president's first term in January 2009. She and her older sister Malia Obama, now 26, grew up in the presidential home for eight years, during their father's two terms in office, until 2017.

In a July 2024 interview with Melinda French Gates' podcast, "Moments That Make Us," Michelle Obama opened up about raising her daughters at the White House during their formative years.

"Well, those girls had to be smart and confident and independent straight away, even when they were living in a house with butlers and maids and florists," she said. "But I was raising them thinking, 'You're not going to live here, and with me, forever. So I've got to hand you your life soon and let you manage it.'"

Sasha Obama graduated from the University of Southern California in May 2023, and Malia Obama, who graduated from Harvard University in 2021, now works in the film and TV industry. Her short film, "The Heart," premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.