"Good Morning America" is now live from the Robert A. Iger building in New York.

'GMA' moves into state-of-the-art Hudson Square studio: 'Welcome to our new home'

"Good Morning America" co-anchors Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos broadcast from the new Hudson Square studio on June 16, 2025.

"Good Morning America" has made the move to a new home downtown in New York City's Hudson Square neighborhood.

For the first time in 26 years, "GMA" is broadcasting not from Times Square, but from Studio C at the state-of-the-art Robert A. Iger building in New York City.

The building is the home of ABC News headquarters, ESPN and multiple shows, including "20/20," "ABC News Live," "Good Morning America First Look," "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," "Nightline," "Tamron Hall Show," "The View" and "World News Tonight with David Muir."

"Hey, 'GMA!' My favorite part about your new studio is that the best morning show family in the world will be our next-door neighbors," host Tamron Hall said in a video message on Monday.

On their first day in the new studio, "GMA" co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, as well as Sam Champion, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee, cemented their handprints in clay at the studio.

"That was really fun!" Roberts said afterward. "Let's hand it to our producers!"

0:56 ‘GMA’ anchors press cement handprints outside new studio The “Good Morning America” crew knows how to leave an impression on our new studio in Hudson Square. ABCNews.com

Take a tour of the new "GMA" studio and the show's new neighborhood below.

See inside the new 'GMA' studio

The new home of "GMA" is inside Studio C.

ABC News chief meteorologist Zee and the climate team have new screens to report the weather.

A sparkling kitchen area is ready for all-new food segments and demonstrations.

Of course, the new studio features a comfortable area for guest interviews and more.

The "GMA" family leaves their mark at the new studio.

Tour the new 'GMA' neighborhood: Hudson Square

7:06 Meet the neighbors of 'GMA's' new studio Becky Worley takes a walk around our new downtown NYC location and meets our neighbors, from local eateries to a variety of nearby shops. ABCNews.com

9:26 In search of the perfect slice near 'GMA’s' new studio As we kick off our new chapter downtown, we're on the hunt for the best neighborhood pizza slice in a segment we're calling "Slice and the City." ABCNews.com