GoFundMe campaign aims to send young girls to see 'Captain Marvel'

A new GoFundMe campaign aims to send impressionable young girls to see "Captain Marvel," the first female-led MCU film.

"Captain Marvel" is poised to inspire millions of girls worldwide. Actress Brie Larson takes the screen as the superhero who may hold the future of the universe in her very powerful hands.

"Everyone should have an opportunity to see women in roles they can aspire to one day be, roles that show women as strong, smart and bold. From a teacher to a fighter pilot—or a superhero. This is an opportunity to continue to empower girls to be just that," a message from the campaign says. The campaign has already collected more than half of its $10,000 goal.

Thread: This March on International Women’s Day, Marvel Studios will be releasing their first woman led film — Captain Marvel. We want to help girls from @girlsincla have the opportunity to see the film by providing tickets and renting out theaters. https://t.co/lXWIUVDo0v — We Have Stories (@WHSorg) January 8, 2019

GoFundMe is teaming up with We Have Stories and Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles to kick off the #CaptainMarvelChallenge. The goal is to raise enough money to send hundreds of "girls from various backgrounds" in the Los Angeles area to see the film.

The campaign lists reasons why girls should see the movie: "Unlike many female characters, her story doesn’t rely on romance and other typical woman character arcs. There are multiple female characters in the film that enforce diversity of women in race, careers, and talents."

Inspired by actress & real life superhero @BrieLarson, @WHSorg & @GirlsIncLA are on a mission to send young girls to watch Marvel Studios’ first female-led film @CaptainMarvel free of charge. https://t.co/wocPlpie6o — GoFundMe (@gofundme) January 8, 2019

"Any additional funds raised outside of hosting the experience will go towards the non-profits Girls Inc. LA and We Have Stories to support programmatic efforts," the campaign adds.

This campaign comes on the heels of a similar one in 2018 that raised more than $50,000 to send children of all ages, races and cultures to see the game-changing Marvel film, "Black Panther."

You should come see my band. We play March 8th ?? https://t.co/msrsicxhu8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 8, 2019

Last year, "GMA" spoke to some of the lucky kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs in New York City who got to see "Black Panther." They explained what this movie meant to them.

"It tells you that anything is possible," an 18-year-old told ABC News. "I think it will give me motivation, every time I'm down, I'll think about 'Black Panther.'"

"There's not that many African Americans onscreen and it shows that we can be there, too," said 12-year-old Nefertiti Jenkins.

"Captain Marvel" is in theaters on March 8.