'Hamilton' original cast members to reunite for Tony Awards performance

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the hit Broadway musical.

The original cast of "Hamilton" is not throwing away their shot to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.

Members of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical will be reuniting for a special performance at the 78th Annual Tony Awards next month.

Among the cast members participating are creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Lin-Manuel Miranda with the cast and creative team during the Broadway opening night performance of 'Hamilton' at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015 in New York City. Walter Mcbride/WireImage/Getty Images

Hamilton officially opened on Broadway on Aug. 6, 2015.

At the 70th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2016, the show made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including best musical.

This fall, Odom Jr. is returning to the stage production in the role of Aaron Burr for a limited run, in honor of the show's milestone anniversary.

The 78th Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are set to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.