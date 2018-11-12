Holiday movies to stream on Netflix this season!

It's only Nov. 12, but it's never too early to start watching holiday films with the whole family.
Interested in Netflix?Add Netflix as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Netflix news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Add Interest
Netflix compiled a list of upcoming original films and the classics you already know and love.
Hits like "Love Actually" along with instant sensations like "A Christmas Prince" are already available with new films coming later this month like "The Christmas Chronicles."
Here's the full list:
Netflix Films and Shows
- A Christmas Prince
- A Very Murray Christmas
- BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special
- Christmas Inheritance
- The Holiday Calendar
Classics
- Love Actually
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
- Get Santa
- A Christmas Star
- A Holiday Engagement
- The Christmas Project
- A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
- Christmas in the Smokies
- Angels in the Snow
- Christmas Crush
- Christmas Ranch
- Christmas Wedding Planner - (New 11/15)
- Christmas with a View
- Coffee Shop
- Dear Santa
- Holiday Baggage
- Holiday Breakup - (Exp 12/15)
- How Sarah Got Her Wings
- Merry Kissmas
- Miss Me This Christmas
- George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
- Chill with Bob Ross - (New 12/1)
- Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special
- Disney’s Beauty & The Beast
- A Russell Peters Christmas
- All American Christmas Carol
- Trailer Park Boys: Xmas Special
- Christmas Cracker
- Red Christmas
- Semana Santa
- The Christmas Candle
- The Spirit of Christmas
- You Can’t Fight Christmas
Coming Soon!
Nov. 16
- The Princess Switch
Nov. 22
- The Christmas Chronicles
Nov. 30
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Dec. 7
- Nailed It! Holiday
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
Dec. 14
- Fuller House: Season 4 (Episode 1: Oh My Santa)
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale