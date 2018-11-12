Holiday movies to stream on Netflix this season!

It's only Nov. 12, but it's never too early to start watching holiday films with the whole family.

Netflix compiled a list of upcoming original films and the classics you already know and love.

Hits like "Love Actually" along with instant sensations like "A Christmas Prince" are already available with new films coming later this month like "The Christmas Chronicles."

Here's the full list:

Netflix Films and Shows

A Christmas Prince

A Very Murray Christmas

BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special

Christmas Inheritance

The Holiday Calendar

Classics

Love Actually

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Get Santa

A Christmas Star

A Holiday Engagement

The Christmas Project

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

Christmas in the Smokies

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Crush

Christmas Ranch

Christmas Wedding Planner - (New 11/15)

Christmas with a View

Coffee Shop

Dear Santa

Holiday Baggage

Holiday Breakup - (Exp 12/15)

How Sarah Got Her Wings

Merry Kissmas

Miss Me This Christmas

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Chill with Bob Ross - (New 12/1)

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast

A Russell Peters Christmas

All American Christmas Carol

Trailer Park Boys: Xmas Special

Christmas Cracker

Red Christmas

Semana Santa

The Christmas Candle

The Spirit of Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Coming Soon!

Nov. 16

The Princess Switch

Nov. 22

The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 30

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Dec. 7

Nailed It! Holiday

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

Dec. 14