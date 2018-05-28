It's the thick of Memorial Day weekend and many are commemorating the holiday, including our favorite celebrities.

While some are honoring lost loved ones, others are enjoying the first signs of summer in Europe and tropical cities in the U.S. like Miami.

Here's who we spotted enjoying the long weekend:

Kelly Ripa



The daytime talk show host spent time with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, along with her friend, Andy Cohen. The host of "Watch What Happens Live" was also spotted with Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, at the wedding of People magazine and Entertainment Weekly editorial director, Jess Cagle.

Gabrielle Union



The 45-year-old actress seems to be enjoying the beaches in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, with her NBA player husband, Dwyane Wade. She was later spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Salma Hayek



The 51-year-old actress decided to enjoy the holiday in France with family and friends.

Kourtney Kardashian



There's no telling where the 39-year-old reality star is, but she's spending the day with Larsa Pippen, according to a photo posted on Instagram.

"Hrush cropped Larsa out," Kardashian said in a caption, referring to her makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.

Hrush cropped Larsa out A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 27, 2018 at 8:03pm PDT

Laverne Cox



The 45-year-old "Orange Is the New Black" star spent the holiday playing on the Miami beaches.

That time in Miami...#TransIsBeautiful A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on May 26, 2018 at 7:29pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens



The 29-year-old actress spent her holiday in Romania.

Bella Hadid



The 21-year-old supermodel spent her holiday working. But don't feel bad for her yet -- Hadid wrote in a caption on Instagram that as a TAG Heuer spokesperson she cheered on drivers at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sofia Vergara



The 45-year-old actress spent the holiday with her husband, Joe Manganiello. It looks like the two attended Cagle's wedding, as did Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers.