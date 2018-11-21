LFO's Devin Lima dead at 41

Devin Lima, who performed with boy band LFO, has died, the group's publicist, Alaina Bendi, confirmed to "Good Morning America."

Lima passed away Wednesday morning, following a battle with cancer, his bandmate, Brad Fischetti added in a statement.

Lima was 41 years old.

“It is with a truly broken heart that that I confirm that Harold 'Devin' Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer," Fischetti said.

"Devin, as the world knows him, was an extraordinary talent, a doting father to his six children, and a loving partner to their mother. He was a beloved son and brother and a friend to so many."

Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect/Getty Images

"On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media, and those in the music industry," he added.

LFO's lead singer Rich Cronin was 36 when he died in 2010 from leukemia. Fischetti is the sole surviving member of the band.

LFO scored two top 10 hits in 1999, "Summer Girls" and "Girls on TV," and disbanded after Cronin's death. However, in 2017, Lima and Fischetti teamed up again as a duo and went back on the road. They also released their first new song in 15 years, "Perfect 10."

“A few days before he passed away he said to me, 'Bro, when it’s over, just tell them I disappeared,'" Fischetti concluded. "My friends – Harold 'Devin' Lima has disappeared.”