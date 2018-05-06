For much of the East Coast, it seemed like last weekend was the first to bring perfect weather of the spring season.

Sunday, May 6

Tonight, two new series premieres on Starz, both featuring female protagonists. "Sweetbitter" focuses on a New York City transplant navigating the restaurant industry, while "Vida" tells the story of two Mexican-American sisters who return home to East Los Angeles after the death of their mother.

The shows air at 8 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

Monday, May 7

All eyes will be on the most iconic red carpet in the world as the Met Gala comes to New York City. Although fashion's biggest night isn't televised and has a strict no-media policy (No fair!), you can still get in on the fashion fun by stalking Vogue magazine's Instagram feed, which will be streaming live. "Good Morning America" will also be tweeting up-to-the-minute updates of the best red carpet looks, starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Tuesday, May 8

Zora Neal Hurston, author of the iconic book "Their Eyes Were Watching God," is out posthumously with a book that details the life of one of the last known survivors of the transatlantic slave trade. It's called "Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo," out Tuesday. In 1927, Hurston interviewed then 86-year-old Cudjo Lewis. She later retold his story of being captured, stolen from his native land and brought to Alabama, some 50 years after the Atlantic slave trade was abolished in America.

Wednesday, May 9

Reality TV stars, rejoice! "Botched" returns to E! at 9 p.m. ET. Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, former house husbands on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," respectively, take on Hollywood's toughest cases. It's a must-see that you can't unsee.

Thursday, May 10

Michael C. Hall's new series, "Safe," hits Netflix Thursday! The thriller features the former "Dexter" star as a widowed surgeon looking for his missing 16-year-old daughter, who went missing in a "safe" community.

Friday, May 11

Two new and very different series are available to stream Friday! "Evil Genius," which documents a true crime story, comes to Netflix, while Hulu debuts "All Night," the story of an overnight lock-in graduation party.

However, for those looking to get out of the house, two new movies hit theaters nationwide: "Life of the Party," featuring Melissa McCarthy as a divorcee heading back to college alongside her daughter, and "Breaking In," which stars Gabrielle Union as a woman hellbent on rescuing her two children. Both movies are rated PG-13.

And Friday means that several artists are releasing new albums today, including Arctic Monkeys, Beach House and Charlie Puth.

Saturday, May 12

Benedict Cumberbatch fans should set their DVRs for the premiere of "Patrick Melrose" on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and romantics may want to tune in to the second season of OWN's "Black Love" at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. This season features Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown, former NBA player Grant Hill, "She's Gotta Have It" star DeWanda Wise, D.L. Hughley, Rev. Run and Gospel star Kirk Franklin.