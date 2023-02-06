LIVE UPDATES
Grammys 2023 live updates: Beyoncé makes history, becomes artist with most Grammys ever
See all the updates from the 65th Grammy Awards.
The 65th annual Grammy Awards are here!
The show, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airs at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and streams live on Paramount+.
Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Adele are nominated for the night's biggest awards including record of the year, song of the year and album of the year. Presenters include Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Cardi B and more.
On music's biggest night, we're watching stars arrive on the red carpet, all the performances, winners and more.
Latest updates:
Beyoncé makes history, becomes artist with most Grammys ever
Beyoncé is now the artist with the most Grammys ever.
The singer has already taken home four of the nine awards for which she is nominated at the 2023 Grammys: best dance/electronic album for "Renaissance," best R&B song for her hit song, "Cuff It," best dance-electronic music recording for "Break My Soul" and best traditional R&B performance for "Plastic off the Sofa."
Going into the 65th Grammy Awards, Beyoncé was already the most awarded female artist in Grammys history with 28 wins. She needed just four wins to overtake late conductor Georg Solti's record of 31 wins.
In Memoriam honors Loretta Lynn, Takeoff and Christine McVie
The Grammys paid tribute to some of the musical icons who died over the past year during the "In Memoriam" segment.
Kacey Musgraves honored Loretta Lynn, who died in her sleep in October 2022 at age 90, with a performance of Lynn's famous song "Coal Miner's Daughter."
Paying tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died in November 2022 at age 28 after being fatally shot in Houston, were Quavo and Maverick City Music performing Quavo's song "Without You." Quavo and Takeoff, along with Takeoff's cousin Offset, formed the rap group Migos.
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt also took to the stage to honor Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie -- who died in November 2022 at age 79 "following a short illness" -- with their rendition of "Songbird."
Kendrick Lamar wins the Grammy for best rap album
Kendrick Lamar won the Grammy for best rap album for “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”
“First and foremost I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and the vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album,” Lamar said. “I want to thank my fans for trusting me with these words.”
He added, “You know, as artists, we all say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions. This was one of my toughest records to make and it allowed me to do that and allowed me to share other people’s experiences.”
Harry Styles lights up the stage with "As It Was"
Harry Styles took to the stage to perform his mega-hit "As It Was," jamming out in a sparkly, silver fringed outfit.
Styles was introduced by Kid Harpoon, a producer on his 2022 album "Harry's House," who said it's easy to forget Styles was a "boy from a village in Cheshire, England, working in a bakery who chased his dreams" and is now performing on the Grammy stage.