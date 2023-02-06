Grammys 2023 live updates: Beyoncé makes history, becomes artist with most Grammys ever

See all the updates from the 65th Grammy Awards.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are here!

The show, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airs at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and streams live on Paramount+.

Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Adele are nominated for the night's biggest awards including record of the year, song of the year and album of the year. Presenters include Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Cardi B and more.

On music's biggest night, we're watching stars arrive on the red carpet, all the performances, winners and more.