Students at the all-girls school Meghan Markle attended have been celebrating the soon-to-be royal with a flash mob of fascinators ahead of her highly anticipated wedding to Prince Harry.

Girls at the private campus of Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles have been closely following the wedding preparations of the school's most famous alumna.

"She is from Los Angeles, she's half black, so I feel like no matter what ethnicity you are, no matter where you're from, you could actually make a big change in the world," Immaculate Heart senior Chloe Hightower told "Good Morning America." "Not just being Harry's wife, but really taking your platform and using it for a positive change."

Junior Fiona Riley agreed.

"She's an incredible role model in humanitarian work and also I'm a Genesian. She was a Genesian -- that's our drama club," Riley told "GMA."

Markle's high school teacher, Maria Pollia, said she once gave Markle the sound advice to put the needs of others above one's own fears.

"[A]pparently she's carried that with her and I'm so proud to know that was something that was important to her," Pollia added.

"She's bringing not just beauty and grace and smarts, but she's bringing this world consciousness," added Christine Knudsen, another former teacher of Markle's.

For students at Markle's school, watching one of their own become a real-life royal is a glimpse of what it looks like to see dreams come true.

"She's one of our sisters because everyone that comes here is like one of our sisters so technically, we can be part of the royal family too."

Immaculate Heart families will be joining everyone on campus for a royal wedding viewing party tomorrow.