Meghan Markle's high school to celebrate her wedding to Prince Harry: 'She's one of our sisters'

May 18, 2018, 10:36 AM ET
PHOTO: Students at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles are celebrating the upcoming wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Students at the all-girls school Meghan Markle attended have been celebrating the soon-to-be royal with a flash mob of fascinators ahead of her highly anticipated wedding to Prince Harry.

Girls at the private campus of Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles have been closely following the wedding preparations of the school's most famous alumna.

"She is from Los Angeles, she's half black, so I feel like no matter what ethnicity you are, no matter where you're from, you could actually make a big change in the world," Immaculate Heart senior Chloe Hightower told "Good Morning America." "Not just being Harry's wife, but really taking your platform and using it for a positive change."

PHOTO: Chloe Hightower senior at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, speaks about Meghan Markle, who attended the same school when she was young.
Chloe Hightower senior at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, speaks about Meghan Markle, who attended the same school when she was young.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle attends the Womens Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London.
Meghan Markle attends the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London.

Junior Fiona Riley agreed.

"She's an incredible role model in humanitarian work and also I'm a Genesian. She was a Genesian -- that's our drama club," Riley told "GMA."

Markle's high school teacher, Maria Pollia, said she once gave Markle the sound advice to put the needs of others above one's own fears.

PHOTO: Fiona Riley is a junior at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, where Meghan Markle attended.
Fiona Riley is a junior at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, where Meghan Markle attended.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective during a visit at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales, Jan. 18, 2018.
Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective during a visit at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales, Jan. 18, 2018.

"[A]pparently she's carried that with her and I'm so proud to know that was something that was important to her," Pollia added.

"She's bringing not just beauty and grace and smarts, but she's bringing this world consciousness," added Christine Knudsen, another former teacher of Markle's.

For students at Markle's school, watching one of their own become a real-life royal is a glimpse of what it looks like to see dreams come true.

PHOTO: Students at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles are celebrating the upcoming wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Students at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles are celebrating the upcoming wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

PHOTO: Abby Hunter is a 7th grader at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, where Meghan Markle attended.
Abby Hunter is a 7th grader at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, where Meghan Markle attended.

"She's one of our sisters because everyone that comes here is like one of our sisters so technically, we can be part of the royal family too."

Immaculate Heart families will be joining everyone on campus for a royal wedding viewing party tomorrow.

