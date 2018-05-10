With less than 10 days to go before Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry, Markle is getting support from her closest relatives.

Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, has landed in London to help with last-minute wedding preparations, “GMA” has learned.

"Doria will be meeting Harry and Meghan's nearest and dearest while she's here, including close friend Jessica Mulroney, who arrives on Monday," said “GMA” royal contributor Omid Scobie, referring to Markle's style adviser from Toronto, who is helping plan the wedding.

"It's no doubt a stressful and very busy time for Meghan so having her mother by her side, especially on Mother's Day, will no doubt alleviate some of those nerves," he added.

Ragland, a 61-year-old social worker and yoga instructor from Los Angeles, will also meet Harry’s relatives for the first time, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.

The meeting also highlights the historic significance of Markle becoming the first biracial woman to marry into the British royal family.

Ragland is African-American; Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., from whom Ragland is divorced, is white.

Ragland will also make history when she accompanies Markle from her overnight location in Windsor to St. George’s Chapel on her wedding day, the first mother to take on that role in a royal wedding.

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, will wed at the chapel on May 19.

Markle Sr., who is traveling to the United Kingdom from his home in Mexico, will walk his daughter down the aisle in front of an expected 600 guests.

“Next week he'll be joining Doria and Harry and Meghan at the private wedding rehearsal at Windsor Castle, where it will be the parents' first chance to see just how big this fairy tale wedding is,” Scobie said.

Markle has said of her parents, who divorced when she was 6 years old, “Both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot.”

Markle also has spoken of how her mom exposed her to soup kitchens in Los Angeles and impoverished areas of Jamaica, instilling in Markle the humanitarian values that drive her today.

Like Markle, Ragland will need to learn to curtsy and master the royal traditions of everything from taking tea to table manners and etiquette, as her daughter becomes British royalty.

"This trip sees Doria thrust into the middle of the royal circle," Scobie said. "She's staying at Kensington Palace with Harry and Meghan and so she has them to help guide her along the way, teach her protocol and, of course, perfect her curtsy."

When Markle and Harry were still dating, Ragland flew to Toronto to be at her daughter’s side as Harry delivered an address at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games.

Markle said in her engagement interview with Harry that the couple had "spent a lot of time with" Ragland.

"Her mum's amazing," Harry added.