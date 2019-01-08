"Big Little Lies" fans just got a sneak peek of the upcoming season.

Not much is known about season 2 of HBO's Emmy-winning show, based on author Liane Moriarty's “follow-up novella" to her 2014 best-seller, including its premiere date.

But a photo recently shared by cast members is stirring up some excitement for the release.

In the photo, the show's stars, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern, pose in a police lineup, wearing the same outfits they wore in the season 1 finale.

In the finale, the show's abusive villain, Alexander Skarsgard's character Perry Wright, was killed, so the scene captured likely relates to that.

The cast of the HBO series has been teasing the new season for months.

Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Mackenzie on show, shared a photo in March with co-star Laura Dern, who plays Renata Klein.

Kidman shared another shot featuring Meryl Streep, who is joining the cast as Skarsgard's character's mother.

She also thanked the Monterey community for being "warm and welcoming" to the cast.

Witherspoon said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" in September that the cast is "so excited" to do another season.

"I think you can tell when you watch the show that we just deeply love each other and we were having a lot of fun," she said.

HBO shared a a first look at its shows coming in 2019, and loyal fans of the show were quick to spot another Streep cameo.