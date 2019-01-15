We are just a couple weeks into 2019 and there are already some blockbuster films to be excited about.

From the inspiring "Captain Marvel" to the hilarious "What Men Want," here is a detailed list of 23 movies you're probably going to want to see from now until the end of April.

Bring the kids along for upcoming hits like "The Lego Movie 2" and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." There's certainly something for everyone.

Here's what we are excited about:

Glass

Release Date: Jan. 18



This is the film that ties together past M. Night Shyamalan hits "Unbreakable" and "Split" and stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy. As Mister Glass says, "Sounds like bad guys are teaming up." Uh-oh.

Serenity Release Date: Jan. 25

Oscar-winners Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway star in thriller about a fishing boat captain whose ex-wife asks for help. But this request comes at a price that may end up being his life or his sanity.

Miss Bala Release Date: Feb. 1

Gina Rodriguez plays Gloria in this heart-pumping film about a woman who is kidnapped in Mexico and forced to do heinous deeds for a drug cartel. She then has to turn and help the DEA to regain her freedom. In a film that feels like a Denzel Washington-caliber blockbuster, the "Jane the Virgin" star takes action to save herself and her friends.

"In the end, the bullet settles everything," she says in a preview clip.

What Men Want Release Date: Feb. 8

Taraji P. Henson stars in this hilarious yet game-changing film about a female executive passed up for a promotion but willing to do what it takes to get to that next level. Oh, she can also hear what men are thinking.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Release Date: Feb. 8

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Jonah Hill and many more star in this sequel to the film that had everyone singing, "Everything is awesome!" This animated thrill-ride looks to dive into the fallout from the first "Lego Movie." This time, Emmet must save Lucy from a cosmic invader.

Isn't It Romantic Release Date: Feb. 13

Rebel Wilson stars in this body-positive film, where her character Natalie hits her head and wakes up in a world that is a living romantic comedy. Plus, Liam Hemsworth's Blake is obsessed with her and will do anything to win her over.

Fighting with My Family Release Date: Feb. 14

"Game of Thrones" actress Lena Headey stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh and Vince Vaughn in this film about a wrestling family, who want to make it big in the sport. The film stars Johnson as himself and is inspired by a true story.

These beautiful nutters are heading to Sundance with our mad film @FightingWMyFam.

Looking forward to seeing you there bbz xxx pic.twitter.com/Xc5NzB3d1w — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) January 11, 2019

The Rhythm Section Release Date: Feb. 22

Blake Lively stars in this thriller about a woman who seeks revenge against those responsible for the death of her family. She believes terrorists took down the plane, so she joins an intelligence agency to make them pay.

Cinematographer and director Reed Morano takes the helm of this film after working on projects like Beyonce's "Lemonade" TV special, the series "Vinyl" and more. After directing some key episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale," Morano is getting a chance to lead this film, also starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Release Date: Feb. 22

Here's something for the whole family. The latest in the "How to Train Your Dragon" series stars Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson and Cate Blanchett. This visual masterpiece explores the hidden world of dragons. And yes, that means adorable baby dragons as well.

Greta Release date: Mar. 1

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this thriller that’s guaranteed to make you scream.

Moretz’s character, Frances, finds a lost bag on the subway and returns it to its owner, Greta, played by Isabelle Huppert, after examining an ID inside the bag. Frances soon discovers that the bag lost wasn’t lost at all, and Greta isn’t really who she thought she was.

Captain Marvel Release Date: Mar. 8

The highly-anticipated Marvel Studios film hits theaters this March. Brie Larson brings the comic universe story to the big screen as superhero Carol Danvers. Other big names featured in the film? Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Gemma Chan from “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Gloria Bell Release Date: Mar. 8

Director Sebastian Lelio remakes his 2013 film “Gloria” with Julianne Moore as the lead. She plays Gloria, a woman who meets a man on a night out who she starts to fall for. John Turturro and Michael Cera also star in the film.

Where'd You Go, Bernadette Release Date: Mar. 22

Cate Blanchett stars in the film adaptation of Maria Semple’s 2012 best-selling novel. When a mother, Bernadette, goes missing, her 15-year-old daughter, Bee, will stop at nothing to find her — and will discover a lot about her mother’s past in the process.

Greyhound Release Date: March 22

There's not a lot known yet about this start-studded film featuring Tom Hanks and Elisabeth Shue, but Hanks is apparently writing the screenplay so this is one to watch! "Greyhound" is a period piece set during WWII about a Navy destroyer captain and his efforts against the Nazis.

Five Feet Apart Release Date: Mar. 22

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson team up for a story about two teens battling cystic fibrosis who meet in a hospital and fall for each other. The film, which is sure to be a tear-jerker, is a testament to the lengths one will go to be with their loved one.

Us Release Date: Mar. 22

Acclaimed director Jordan Peele is back with another thriller after his incredibly successful 2017 film “Get Out.”

“Us” is about a family that travels to a beach house expecting to spend a nice vacation with one other. However, the mother is paranoid something bad is going to happen after her son gets lost and goes missing for a short period of time during the day. As night falls, four intruders invade their home. The twist? The intruders are the family's doppelgängers.

The film features an all-star cast, including Elisabeth Moss, Winston Moss, Lupita Nyong'o and Anna Diop.

The Beach Bum Release Date: Mar. 22

A film with Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett and Jonah Hill? What more could you ask for! This R-Rated comedy features McConaughey’s character, Moondog, living his best life as an eccentric beach bum.

Dumbo Release Date: Mar. 29

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1941 classic is one you don’t want to miss.

Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Danny Devito and Michael Keaton star in the movie about the famous elephant, Dumbo, that can fly.

Teen Spirit Release Date: Apr. 5

If you’re a music fan, you might want to check out “Teen Spirit.” Elle Fanning stars as a young woman who enters an international singing competition that changes her life.

Shazam! Release Date: April 5

What do you get when you mix "Big" and "Superman"? You get "Shazam!" a movie about a kid who becomes a superhero when he utters one magic word.

Little Release Date: April 12

Get ready for a "Little" star in the making. Regina Hall and Issa Rae star alongside 14-year-old Marsai Martin in a film about a woman who becomes her younger self during a stressful time in her life. Can her younger self provide some insight that will make her happier? Only time will tell.

Breakthrough Release Date: Apr. 17

20th Century Fox brings author Joyce Smith’s book, “The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Love and Her Son’s Resurrection,” to the big screen this April.

Chrissy Metz plays Smith, a mother who prays for her 14-year-old son, John, after he falls through a lake and is rescued after being underwater for 15 minutes.

The young boy's prognosis doesn’t look good but as the film shows, love, faith and unexplainable powers intervene.

Avengers: Endgame Release Date: Apr. 24

Marvel’s favorite superheroes -- Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Captain America and the Black Widow -- are back for what’s sure to be one of the biggest movies of 2019. Fans can’t wait to see if the heroes will take revenge on Thanos for destroying half the universe in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

