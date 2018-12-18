Music from 'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' make shortlist for Oscar nods

It's looking more and more likely that Taylor Swift" target="_blank">Lady Gaga will receive at least one Oscar nomination.

"Shallow," her hit duet with Bradley Cooper from "A Star Is Born," has just made the shortlist of contenders for the Academy Award's best original song.

Originally, 90 songs were deemed eligible for the nomination but now members of the Academy's Music Branch have narrowed down the list to just 15. One of them is "Shallow," which was co-written by Gaga, Mark Ronson and others.

Other songs that have made the list of 15 songs include Troye Sivan's "Revelation," from the movie "Boy Erased," Jennifer Hudson's "I'll Fight," from "RBG," Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Black Panther" collaboration "All the Stars" and Sade's "The Big Unknown" from "Widows."

It's important to note that in all cases, the songwriters are the ones who'll receive the Oscar, should their composition win.

If, for example, "I'll Fight" wins, Jennifer Hudson won't get the Oscar -- it'll go to Diane Warren, who wrote the song. But if "Shallow" wins, Gaga would go home with the trophy, since she's a co-writer.

In addition to possibly receiving a nod for best original song, Gaga may also be nominated for best actress for "A Star Is Born," given that she's already up for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a number of other acting honors.

Among the other categories that were released by the Academy on Monday include animated short and best foreign language film.

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The ceremony will air Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.