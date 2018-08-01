What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for August

It's that time of the month again -- which means a slew of new releases on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu for you and your family to stream, if you're looking to take a break from the summer heat!
Classic films like "Batman Begins" and "A Cinderella Story" come out along with new series and premieres like the new season of "Insecure" and "Ozark Season 2."
There are a couple hundred new titles in all, so check out the full list below and get your snacks ready, there's a ton of good content to watch!
NETFLIX
August 1
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar Season 1
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions With Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions With Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions With Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions With TLC
- Switched
- The Aviator
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- The Golden Compass
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- P.S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
August 2
- Emelie
August 3
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
- Like Father
August 4
- Flavors of Youth: International Version
- Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)
- On Children
August 5
- Paid in Full
August 9
- The Originals Season 5
- Perdida
August 10
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
- Afflicted
- All About the Washingtons
- Insatiable
- La casa de las flores
- Million Pound Menu
- The Ponysitters Club
- Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7
- Zion
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- The Package
August 11
- No Country for Old Men
August 13
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- The Nut Job
August 15
- The 100: Season 5
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
August 16
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
August 17
- Disenchantment
- Magic for Humans
- Pinky Malinky
- Spirit Riding Free Season 6
- Stay Here
- Ultraviolet
- The Motive
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
August 19
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2
August 21
- Year One
August 23
- Deadwind
- Follow This
- Great News Season 1
August 24
- Ask the StoryBots Season 2
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
- Ghoul
- The Innocents
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3
- Young & Hungry Season 5
- The After Party
August 28
- The Good Place Season 2
August 29
- Inequality for All
August 31
- Inside the Criminal Mind
- Ozark Season 2
- Paradise PD
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
- Undercover Law
- The Laws of Thermodynamics
AMAZON
August 1
- #MeToo: Now What?, Season 1
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- American Gigolo (1980)
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)
- Be Cool (2005)
- Black Mask (1996)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Cold War (2012)
- CSNY/Déjà Vu (2008)
- Curse of the Starving Class (1994)
- Double Whammy (2002)
- Fat Man and Little Boy (1989)
- Fled (1996)
- Flight of the Intruder (1991)
- Freedom Writers (2007)
- Frequency (2000)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- High Noon (1952)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- Hurt Locker (2008)
- I Went Down (1997)
- In & Out (1997)
- Jacob's Ladder (1990)
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
- Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child (2010)
- Joe (2014)
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
- King Corn (2016)
- Kingpin (1996)
- Nick of Time (1995)
- No Way Out (1987)
- Original Sin (2001)
- Out of Time (2003)
- Private Parts (1997)
- Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)
- Species (1995)
- Species II (1998)
- Species III (2004)
- Stir of Echoes (1999)
- Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- The Elephant Man (1980)
- The Ninth Gate (2000)
- The Prince and Me (2004)
- The Soloist (2009)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- True Colors (1991)
- Tunnel Rats (1968)
- Vegas Vacation (1997)
- Watchmen (2009)
August 2
- America Divided: 201 (2018)
August 6
- Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
August 7
- Having Our Baby (2017)
- It Takes Guts (2016)
August 8
- All I See Is You (2016)
- Blood Ties (2014)
August 9
- America Divided: 202 (2018)
August 10
- Agatha Christie, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
- Bleed for This (2016)
August 14
- Avoiding Apocalypse, Season 1
- The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2B (Prime Original series)
- I Am Not Lorena (2014)
August 16
- America Divided: 203 (2018)
August 17
- All or Nothing: Manchester City, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
- Gringo (2018) (Prime Original movie)
August 21
- Ambassadors of the Sky (2016)
- Two of a Kind (2014)
August 23
- America Divided: 204 (2018)
August 25
- Disobedience (2017)
- The Escape of Prisoner 614 (2018)
- Woman Walk Ahead (2017)
August 26
- Mother! (2017)
August 31
- Billy the Exterminator, Season 1
- Hangar 1: The UFO Files, Season 1
- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
- True Tori, Seasons 1-2
HULU
August 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati
- American Gigolo
- American Ninja
- American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
- Babe
- Be Cool
- The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
- Black Hawk Down
- Black Mask
- Black Rain
- Bluefin
- Boomerang
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- Bratz: The Movie
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Cheri
- Cold War
- CSNY/Deja Vu
- Curse of the Starving Class
- Double Whammy
- The Elephant Man
- Extract
- Fled
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Get Shorty
- Heartland, Complete Season 10
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Heartbreakers
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
- Hidalgo
- High Noon
- Hoosiers
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Hurricane
- The Hurt Locker
- I Went Down
- In & Out
- Jackie Brown
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Joe
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Kazaam
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Loser
- Lost in Translation
- The Nasty Girl
- The Ninth Gate
- No Way Out
- Original Sin
- Out of Time
- Point Break
- Pretty Woman
- Private Parts
- The Rock
- Scary Movie 3
- Shanghai Knights
- Shaun of the Dead
- Sheep and Wolves
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Stir of Echoes
- Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
- The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
- The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
- Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
- Teen Wolf
- Teen Wolf Too
- The Time Machine
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- True Colors
- Urban Legend
- The Usual Suspects
- Young Guns
- Young Guns II
August 2
- All at Once
- America Divided: 201
- The China Hustle
- Ismael’s Ghost
August 3
- Animals, Seasons 3 premiere
- En Otra Piel, Complete series
- Sharp Edges
August 4
- Marshall
August 7
- Dating My Mother
- Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
- Wraith
August 8
- Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5 Premiere
- Castaways, Series Premiere
- Blood Ties
August 9
- America Divided: 202
- Baskin
- Desolation
- Terminal
August 10
- Rosa Diamante, Complete series
- Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories, Season 2
- Borg Vs McEnroe
August 11
- Baby Driver
- The Cage Fighter
August 12
- Ballers, Season 4 premiere
- Insecure, Season 3 premiere
- Very Good Girls
August 13
- The Powerpuff Girls, Season 2
August 15
- The Actors
- America’s Sweethearts
- Duplex
- The Monkey King 3
August 16
- 11 Minutes
- America Divided: 203
- Marrowbone
- Role Models
August 17
- Minding the Gap
- Perro Amor, Complete series
- Stan Against Evil, Season 2
August 21
- Eva La Trailera, Complete series
- To The Moon and Back
August 23
- America Divided: 204
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
August 24
- Crime & Punishment
August 26
- Captain Fantastic
- Gangs of New York
- Mother!
August 28
- Pasion Pohibida, Complete series
August 30
- Deuces Wild
August 31
- The Terminator