What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for August

It's that time of the month again -- which means a slew of new releases on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu for you and your family to stream, if you're looking to take a break from the summer heat!

Classic films like "Batman Begins" and "A Cinderella Story" come out along with new series and premieres like the new season of "Insecure" and "Ozark Season 2."

There are a couple hundred new titles in all, so check out the full list below and get your snacks ready, there's a ton of good content to watch!

Warner Bros. Entertainment

NETFLIX

August 1

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar Season 1

Once in a Lifetime Sessions With Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions With Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions With Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions With TLC

Switched

The Aviator

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

The Golden Compass

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

August 2

Emelie

August 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Like Father

August 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)

On Children

August 5

Paid in Full

August 9

The Originals Season 5

Perdida

August 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons

Insatiable

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7

Zion

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Package

August 11

No Country for Old Men

August 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

The Nut Job

August 15

The 100: Season 5

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

August 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

August 17

Disenchantment

Magic for Humans

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free Season 6

Stay Here

Ultraviolet

The Motive

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

August 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2

August 21

Year One

August 23

Deadwind

Follow This

Great News Season 1

August 24

Ask the StoryBots Season 2

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Ghoul

The Innocents

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3

Young & Hungry Season 5

The After Party

August 28

The Good Place Season 2

August 29

Inequality for All

August 31

Inside the Criminal Mind

Ozark Season 2

Paradise PD

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Undercover Law

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Warner Bros.

AMAZON

August 1

#MeToo: Now What?, Season 1

A Cinderella Story (2004)

American Gigolo (1980)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)

Be Cool (2005)

Black Mask (1996)

Black Rain (1989)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Boomerang (1992)

Cold War (2012)

CSNY/Déjà Vu (2008)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

Double Whammy (2002)

Fat Man and Little Boy (1989)

Fled (1996)

Flight of the Intruder (1991)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frequency (2000)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Get Shorty (1995)

Heartbreakers (2001)

High Noon (1952)

Hoosiers (1986)

Hurt Locker (2008)

I Went Down (1997)

In & Out (1997)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child (2010)

Joe (2014)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

King Corn (2016)

Kingpin (1996)

Nick of Time (1995)

No Way Out (1987)

Original Sin (2001)

Out of Time (2003)

Private Parts (1997)

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Prince and Me (2004)

The Soloist (2009)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

True Colors (1991)

Tunnel Rats (1968)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Watchmen (2009)

August 2

America Divided: 201 (2018)

August 6

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

August 7

Having Our Baby (2017)

It Takes Guts (2016)

August 8

All I See Is You (2016)

Blood Ties (2014)

August 9

America Divided: 202 (2018)

August 10

Agatha Christie, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Bleed for This (2016)

August 14

Avoiding Apocalypse, Season 1

The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2B (Prime Original series)

I Am Not Lorena (2014)

August 16

America Divided: 203 (2018)

August 17

All or Nothing: Manchester City, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Gringo (2018) (Prime Original movie)

August 21

Ambassadors of the Sky (2016)

Two of a Kind (2014)

August 23

America Divided: 204 (2018)

August 25

Disobedience (2017)

The Escape of Prisoner 614 (2018)

Woman Walk Ahead (2017)

August 26

Mother! (2017)

August 31

Billy the Exterminator, Season 1

Hangar 1: The UFO Files, Season 1

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

True Tori, Seasons 1-2

Justina Mintz/HBO

HULU

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Babe

Be Cool

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

Black Hawk Down

Black Mask

Black Rain

Bluefin

Boomerang

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bratz: The Movie

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Cheri

Cold War

CSNY/Deja Vu

Curse of the Starving Class

Double Whammy

The Elephant Man

Extract

Fled

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Heartland, Complete Season 10

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Heartbreakers

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hidalgo

High Noon

Hoosiers

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Hurt Locker

I Went Down

In & Out

Jackie Brown

Jacob’s Ladder

Joe

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kazaam

Leaving Las Vegas

Loser

Lost in Translation

The Nasty Girl

The Ninth Gate

No Way Out

Original Sin

Out of Time

Point Break

Pretty Woman

Private Parts

The Rock

Scary Movie 3

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Sheep and Wolves

Species

Species II

Species III

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today

Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Time Machine

The Thomas Crown Affair

True Colors

Urban Legend

The Usual Suspects

Young Guns

Young Guns II

August 2

All at Once

America Divided: 201

The China Hustle

Ismael’s Ghost

August 3

Animals, Seasons 3 premiere

En Otra Piel, Complete series

Sharp Edges

August 4

Marshall

August 7

Dating My Mother

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much

Wraith

August 8

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5 Premiere

Castaways, Series Premiere

Blood Ties

August 9

America Divided: 202

Baskin

Desolation

Terminal

August 10

Rosa Diamante, Complete series

Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories, Season 2

Borg Vs McEnroe

August 11

Baby Driver

The Cage Fighter

August 12

Ballers, Season 4 premiere

Insecure, Season 3 premiere

Very Good Girls

August 13

The Powerpuff Girls, Season 2

August 15

The Actors

America’s Sweethearts

Duplex

The Monkey King 3

August 16

11 Minutes

America Divided: 203

Marrowbone

Role Models

August 17

Minding the Gap

Perro Amor, Complete series

Stan Against Evil, Season 2

August 21

Eva La Trailera, Complete series

To The Moon and Back

August 23

America Divided: 204

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

August 24

Crime & Punishment

August 26

Captain Fantastic

Gangs of New York

Mother!

August 28

Pasion Pohibida, Complete series

August 30

Deuces Wild

August 31