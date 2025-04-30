NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich following Shedeur Sanders prank call investigation

A screen shows Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' name after being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick during the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 26, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The NFL is issuing a fine to the Atlanta Falcons and the team's defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, following an investigation into a prank call made to Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft.

"The Atlanta Falcons have been fined $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft," an NFL spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Falcons said in a statement Wednesday the team appreciates the league's "swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure."

"We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization," the Falcons said. "We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."

Sanders and several others players were the victims of prank calls while waiting to be contacted during the 2025 NFL Draft last week.

When NFL prospects enter the draft, they submit their phone number with the understanding that it will be used only by team representatives. However, individuals outside the NFL have been gaining access to that contact information.

A screen shows Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' name after being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick during the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 26, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Before University of Colorado Boulder quarterback Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the draft, he posted online about receiving a prank call by a college student impersonating New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Atlanta Falcons later shared an apology to the Sanders family, announcing that the person behind the prank call was 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich, Jeff Ulbrich's son.

The team said Jax Ulbrich obtained Sanders' phone number from an open iPad at his parents' home.

The 21-year-old later shared a post on Instagram, writing in part to Sanders, "I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish."

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter told ABC News this week that "the NFL could have thought more about disseminating a popular player's number, but the truth is, somehow, everybody needs a way to reach that player on draft day."

"Oftentimes, it can be through an agent. In this particular case, his number was widely distributed. It got into the hands of people that it didn't belong with, and it wound up with one of the more unfortunate incidents that we've seen in recent draft memory," Schefter said.

He added, "This is about young college men on the brink of realizing their NFL dreams, getting calls from other college students mocking them and joking around with them at a time when there's nothing funny about it."

Allen Graham, the father of Michigan player Mason Graham, who was drafted by the Browns in the first round, said his son was also the victim of a prank call last week.

"Someone made a TikTok while crank calling him & showed his number on the video ... his phone was getting called nonstop," Allen Graham told The Detroit Free Press via text message.

The NFL also launched an investigation into a third prank call, made to Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren.

Warren, who was picked 14th overall by the Indianapolis Colts, received a fake phone call message that said he was being drafted by the New York Jets, who were making the seventh overall pick.

Sixth-round pick Chase Lundt of the UConn Huskies said he was also pranked before being picked by the Buffalo Bills.

Last year, then-Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean received a prank call during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. DeJean was later drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information about the NFL issuing fines to the Atlanta Falcons and Jeff Ulbrich.