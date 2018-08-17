'The Office' star hilariously puts nephew on blast for using her in Tinder profile

It's tough to get attention on dating apps we know, but maybe don't use your famous aunt on your Tinder profile, because it could really backfire.

One such young man, James, used a photo of himself and Angela Kinsey from "The Office," even calling out that he is her nephew, but what happened next may cost him a few dates.

“Life long musician, can get along with just about anyone. Also a former firefighter. You can still call me a fireman cause I turn the h--- on and yes Angela from the office is my aunt," his bio read.

Kinsey took to her Instagram story to write, "Nephews ... do not put me in you @tinder profile photo. K. Thx. Byeeee."

One Twitter user saw this and spliced the Tinder pic with Kinsey's story, captioning the pics, "I'm f----- DEAD rn y'all have no idea."

The tweet caught fire and now has 357,000 likes and climbing.

Even Kinsey herself, responded to the tweet and wrote, "I mean..."

If this amazingness gave you Kinsey fever, you can check her out soon in "Extracurricular Activities," a film currently in post-production, and salso ometime down the road in a TV movie, "How May We Hate You?," which is currently in pre-production, according to IMDB.

Or you can just follow her on Instagram, were she gave fans a sneak peak of an interactive children's book she is narrating.