Celebrities proudly walked with their partners at the 97th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2025: Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, and more celebrity couples hit the red carpet

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Mar. 2, 2025.

Love is in the air at the 2025 Oscars!

Hollywood’s biggest stars aren’t just bringing the fashion — they’re bringing the romance, too.

Celebrity couples are turning heads as they arrive at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, gracing the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

From Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson holding hands to Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston sharing big smiles, these power pairs are stealing the spotlight.

Scroll down to see some of the sweetest moments captured between these A-list duos at the glamorous event.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre Mike Coppola, Getty

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Marco Perego Saldana and Zoe Saldana

Marco Perego Saldana and Zoe Saldana attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova

Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Felicity Jones and Charles Guard

Felicity Jones and Charles Guard attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, Mar. 02, 2025 in Hollywood, Calif. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien

Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watt

Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watt attend the 97th Annual Oscars on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, Calif. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile attend the 97th Annual Oscars, March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sosie Bacon and Scoot McNairy

Sosie Bacon and Scoot McNairy attend the 97th Annual Oscars, March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston