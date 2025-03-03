The "Wicked" stars opened the Oscars with a gorgeous medley.

Oscars 2025: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande open the show with an epic medley

Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards Hollywood March 2, 2025.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opened the 2025 Oscars with an epic performance medley of three songs across "The Wizard of Oz" universe.

Grande, clad in a sparkling red gown, began the set with a powerful rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," wowing the crowd as she emerged from a cloud of smoke with a night sky background.

Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards Hollywood March 2, 2025. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

As Grande exited the stage, Erivo walked out in a voluminous white gown to perform a cover of Diana Ross' "The Wiz" from the 1978 film of the same name.

The two then joined forces to bring the house down with "Wicked" favorite, "Defying Gravity" as the crowd roared into a standing ovation.

In a touching moment, the camera panned to fellow "Wicked" star Ethan Slater in the crowd. He had tears in his eyes as he clapped proudly for the performance.

Erivo, Grande and Slater starred in the 2024 "Wicked" movie. Erivo portrayed Elphaba Thropp, the protagonist of the film, who is misunderstood because of her green skin. Slater portrayed Boq.

Elphaba forges an unlikely friendship with Glinda (Grande). At the end of "Wicked: Part One," Elphaba and Glinda's relationship reaches a crossroad after they meet the Wizard of Oz and their lives take different paths.

The Jon M. Chu-directed film is an adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West." Maguire's book explores characters from L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and its sequels.

Going into the awards show, "Wicked" had 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture.

Erivo and Grande were also nominated for best actress and best supporting actress, respectively.

For Grande, the role of Glinda has been one she always wanted to play.

"I had the incredible privilege of seeing the original Broadway cast of 'Wicked' when I was 10, and I just felt an immediate bond," Grande said in a Universal Pictures featurette for "Wicked" released last year.

Erivo has also shared how the role of Elphaba is one that she holds dear.

"I felt like I recognized something in the character," Erivo told "The View" in November. "That feeling of being on the outside, being a bit different, not fitting in. And so there was something about it that felt familiar, and I felt that it was important to be a part of that storytelling, because I can understand it."

She added, "I always felt like I was different. I'm a bit of an odd one out, often. I walk into the room, and especially in this particular field of work, I'm different ... and I don't know how to be anything other than that."