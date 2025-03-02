If Cynthia Erivo wins the best actress Oscar, she'll achieve the rare EGOT.

Oscars 2025: Cynthia Erivo channels Elphaba in emerald, shares sweet moment with Whoopi Goldberg

Cynthia Erivo and Whoopi Goldberg at the oscars, March 2, 2025.

Best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo channeled Elphaba from "Wicked" in a stunning, deep emerald gown on the Oscars red carpet.

If Erivo takes home the best actress Oscar on Sunday, she'll achieve the rare EGOT -- meaning she would have won all four of the biggest awards in entertainment: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Erivo said she's already "really excited" to talk about the second half of Wicked, "Wicked: For Good," which will be released in theaters in November.

"I'm excited to see the journey that they've been on, I'm excited to share it with people. This is literally a bookmark in a very big, beautiful book," Erivo told ABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio on the red carpet.

In a heartwarming moment, the best actress nominee held hands with EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg during the entire interview with Pennacchio.

Erivo is slated to perform at the Oscars -- but she didn't reveal any details.

"When you see it, you will know," Erivo told Pennacchio.

"Yeah! You'll hear it!" Goldberg added. "Just be patient!"

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC and "Good Morning America."