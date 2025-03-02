Oscars 2025: Demi Moore hits the red carpet in sparkling silver gown

Oscar nominee Demi Moore has arrived at the 2025 Oscars.

The actress, who is nominated tonight for best actress for her performance in "The Substance," embodied full Hollywood glamor on the carpet in a glittery silver gown.

Moore, 62, was all smiles as she posed for photos on the red carpet in the custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

She accented the gown with a silver bracelet and her signature long hair down.

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Her Academy Awards look is her latest fashion moment this awards season.

Leading up to the Oscars, the star has worn many memorable designs, including a custom Giorgio Armani Privé strapless metallic gown adorned with Swarovski crystals at the 2025 Golden Globes.

She also wore a couture Schiaparelli bustier gown in navy blue duchesse satin to the 30th Critics Choice Awards in February.

This past awards season, Moore has won a handful of awards for "The Substance."

She won a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in the film.

While accepting the Golden in Globe in January for best female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy), Moore delivered a moving acceptance speech and reflected on the time a producer called her a "popcorn actress" years ago.

"At the time, I made that mean that this was something that I wasn't allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money but that I couldn't be acknowledged," she said.

She continued, "And I bought in, and I believed that. And that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete, maybe I had done what I was supposed to do. And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance.'"

"The universe told me I'm not done," Moore added.

Going into the 2025 Oscars, "The Substance" is nominated for five Oscars including Moore's best actress nomination, best picture, best original screenplay, best director and best makeup and hairstyling.