Everything you need to know about the 2025 Oscars

The 2025 Oscars are almost here!

In anticipation of Hollywood's biggest night, we've got you covered with all the information you need to know for the 97th Academy Awards.

Continue reading to get all the details about the star-studded awards show.

When and where are the 2025 Oscars?

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

An Oscar statue is pictured at the red carpet of the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, March 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Pedro Ugarte/AFP via Getty Images

How do I stream the 2025 Oscars?

The 2025 Oscars will be televised on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide.

For the first time ever, the ceremony will also stream live on Hulu.

If you authenticate with your provider, the Oscars can also be viewed on ABC.com.

Who is nominated at the 2025 Oscars?

Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez" is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist" and Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" follow closely behind with 10 nominations each.

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in "Emilia Pérez." Shanna Besson/Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé Films/France 2 Cinéma

James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown" and Edward Berger's "Conclave" round out the top-nominated films with eight nods apiece.

The films battling it out for the coveted best picture Oscar include "Anora," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Emilia Pérez," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys," "The Substance" and "Wicked."

As is tradition, the annual class photo of all the Oscar nominees was taken at a dinner held at the Academy Museum on Feb. 25.

Nominees for the 97th Oscars were celebrated at a dinner held at the Academy Museum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Richard Harbaugh/The Academy

Read more about the potential historic moments to keep an eye out for here.

Check out a guide to the best actor race here and best actress race here.

What time is ABC's red carpet show?

Ahead of Sunday's big show, both Friday editions of "Good Morning America" and "GMA3: What You Need to Know" will be focused on all things Oscars. Later that evening, "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts the primetime special "Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20."

On Sunday, tune in to ABC's official pre-show, "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars," to see live interviews from the red carpet with some of the night's nominees and presenters.

The pre-show, hosted by ABC News Live "Prime" anchor and "World News Tonight" Sunday anchor Linsey Davis and "GMA" weekend co-anchor and "World News Tonight" Saturday anchor Whit Johnson, will be streamed on ABC and ABC News Live. Joining them will be ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, KABC-TV entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and Variety’s chief awards editor Clayton Davis.

"Dancing with the Stars" co-host and "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer will then host a 30-minute pre-show, "The Oscars Red Carpet Show," which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

On Monday, "Live with Kelly and Mark" will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood for a special "After the Oscars Show" episode.

Who is hosting the 2025 Oscars?

Conan O'Brien is the host for the 2025 Oscars, marking the comedian and talk show host's first time hosting the show.

"We polled America. I spent a lot of my own money polling Americans and saying, 'Would you like to see Conan O'Brien sing and dance?' Shocking response," O'Brien told ABC News in January. "People don't want it, which means they'll probably try and do it. I like to be an irritant."

Academy Awards host Conan O'Brien lies over the red carpet during its rollout for the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2025. Carlos Barria/Reuters

O'Brien joked that his hosting the Oscars was a result of being in an era of his life where he says "yes" a lot.

"I'm just saying yes to things that I wouldn't have done before. I'm a black belt in karate now. I'm a licensed neurosurgeon. I mean, there are all these things I'm doing now that I didn't think I would ever do before," he said.

Nick Offerman will serve as the announcer for this year's ceremony.

Who is presenting at the 2025 Oscars?

As has become tradition at the 2025 Oscars, last year's acting winners will be back this year as presenters. This means Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will be returning to the Oscars stage.

Osacar winners (L-R) Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy pose in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Other stars who will be presenting are, in alphabetical order: Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang and Rachel Zegler.

Who is performing at the 2025 Oscars?

It was announced on Feb. 24 that "Wicked" co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande would take to the stage at the 2025 Oscars.

Additional performers include Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye, with the creative team behind the ceremony teasing "showstopping performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends."

It was also revealed that the ceremony will feature a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, with additional talent to be announced in the days leading up to the ceremony.

In an interview with "GMA" that aired Feb. 26, Oscars music producer Michael Bearden teased what viewers can expect during the ceremony.

"Anytime you see those two together, you have to expect something, so that's what I'll say," Bearden replied when asked if there will be a "Wicked" moment between Erivo and Grande.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in a scene from "Wicked." Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Bearden also revealed the Oscars will honor the late music producer Quincy Jones during the ceremony.

A letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22 revealed that this year's show would forgo the usual live performances of the best original song nominees as it has in years past.

Instead, the academy said the presentation will be focused on the songwriters and "celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life" to "uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year's nominees."

At the time, the academy also promised "powerful musical moments that connect film's rich history to its bold and inspiring future."

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."