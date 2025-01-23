Oscars 2025: Full list of nominations

The 2025 Oscar nominations were announced on Thursday.

"Emilia Pérez" leads the field of nominations this year with 13 in total. Following close behind with 10 each are "The Brutalist" and "Wicked," while "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" scored eight each.

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominees in all 23 categories for the 97th Academy Awards at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The nominations ceremony was shared via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the academy's digital platforms. They were also announced on "Good Morning America," ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Nominees were initially set to be announced Friday, Jan. 17, but were delayed to Jan. 19 due to the Southern California wildfires, which started Jan. 7 and have left at least 28 dead, destroying thousands of homes across the region. Nominations were then moved for a second time to Jan. 23.

According to a letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22, this year's show will honor the city of Los Angeles, showcasing its resilience in the wake of the fires.

Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The ceremony, taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, will also stream live on Hulu for the first time.

Check out the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations below.

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice

Best costume design

"A Complete Unknown" – Arianne Phillips

"Conclave" – Lisy Christl

"Gladiator II" – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Nosferatu" – Linda Muir

"Wicked" – Paul Tazewell

Best original score

"The Brutalist" – Daniel Blumberg

"Conclave" – Volker Bertelmann

"Emilia Pérez" – Clément Ducol and Camille

"Wicked" – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

"The Wild Robot" – Kris Bowers

Best makeup and hairstyling

“A Different Man”

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nosferatu"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best live action short film

"A Lien"

"Anuja"

"I'm Not a Robot"

"The Last Ranger"

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Best animated short film

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of the Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Best adapted screenplay

"A Complete Unknown" – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

"Conclave" – Peter Straughan

"Emilia Pérez" – Jacques Audiard, Léa Mysius, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi

"Nickel Boys" – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross

"Sing Sing" – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay

"Anora" – Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

"A Real Pain" – Jesse Eisenberg

"September 5" – Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David

"The Substance" – Coralie Fargeat

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best original song

"El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez"

"The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"

"Like A Bird" from "Sing Sing"

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez"

"Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best documentary feature film

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

Best documentary short film

"Death by Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments of a Beating Heart"

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Best international feature film

"I'm Still Here" (Brazil)

"The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)

"Emilia Pérez" (France)

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)

"Flow" (Latvia)

Best animated feature film

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best film editing

"Anora" – Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" – Dávid Jancsó

"Conclave" – Nick Emerson

"Emilia Pérez" – Juliette Welfling

"Wicked" – Myron Kerstein

Best production design

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Best sound

"A Complete Unknown"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best visual effects

"Alien: Romulus"

"Better Man"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

"Wicked"

Best cinematography

"The Brutalist" – Lol Crawley

"Dune: Part Two" – Greig Fraser

"Emilia Pérez" – Paul Guilhaume

"Maria" – Ed Lachman

"Nosferatu" – Jarin Blaschke

Best actor

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best director

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best picture