Oscars 2025: Halle Berry recreates infamous kiss with Adrien Brody

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody kiss on the red carpet at the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 2, 2025.

Oscar winner Halle Berry brought back an infamous Oscars memory at this year's awards when she ran into best actor nominee Adrien Brody on the red carpet.

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody kiss on the red carpet at the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 2, 2025. Jay L. Clendenin/sShutterstock

The actress was spotted kissing "The Brutalist" star at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — a playful callback to their 2003 Oscars moment when Brody surprised Berry with a kiss while accepting his best actor award for "The Pianist."

Brody's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, who walked the red carpet with him, watched the moment unfold with laughter and applause.

Last month, Brody reflected on the unexpected kiss in an interview with Variety, acknowledging how times have changed.

"We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing," he said, adding, "Nothing that I ever do or have done or would've done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad."

Adrien Brody attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Adrien Brody For "The Brutalist," Jan. 30, 2025, in New York. Adrien Brody surprises presenter Halle Berry with a kiss after he won the Oscar for best actor for his work in "The Pianist" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 23, 2003. Theo Wargo/Getty Images | Brian Vander Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Berry, who has spoken about the moment before, previously admitted she was caught off guard.

In a 2017 interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," she recalled thinking, "What the f--- is happening right now?" but went along with it, understanding the rush of emotions that come with winning an Oscar.

Despite the controversy, Berry has shown nothing but support for Brody over the years, even congratulating him on his recent Golden Globe win.

"Congratulations my friend. You are truly one of one!" she commented on one of Brody's Instagram posts in January.