Potential historic moments to watch for at the 2025 Oscars

Keep your eyes peeled for all the history that could be made at the 2025 Oscars.

The 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET on March 2, could see individuals and films alike score impressive and significant wins.

While you get your predictions in order for the big night, check out these moments to watch out for at the 2025 Oscars.

Another win for female directors?

Coralie Fargeat attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, February 16, 2025. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

"The Substance" director Coralie Fargeat became the 10th woman nominated for the best director Oscar last month.

Should she win for the buzzy body-horror film, Fargeat would become just the fourth woman to do so in the nearly 100-year history of the Academy Awards.

The 1st Brazilian best actress winner?

Fernanda Torres in "I'm Still Here." Sony Pictures Classics

With her best actress Oscar nomination last month for her work in "I'm Still Here," Fernanda Torres became the 2nd Brazilian actress to be nominated in that category.

Better yet? She's following in the footsteps of her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, who earned a best actress nomination for her work in the 1998 film "Central Station," making her the first Brazilian actress nominated in the category's history.

Her mother didn't win, which means Torres -- fresh off a Golden Globe win -- has the chance to become the first Brazilian actress to take home the coveted statuette.

Colman Domingo has another shot at history

Colman Domingo in a scene from the movie "Sing Sing." A24

When he was nominated for his work in "Rustin" last year, Colman Domingo had the chance to become the first Afro-Latino to win the Oscar for best actor.

He ultimately didn't win, but now he has another shot to do so with his best actor nomination for his work in "Sing Sing."

Latino representation at an all-time high in acting categories

This year marks the first time four Latino performers are nominated in acting categories with Colman Domingo up for best actor for "Sing Sing," Torres up for best actress for "I'm Still Here," and both Zoe Saldaña and Monica Barbaro up for best supporting actress for "Emilia Pérez" and "A Complete Unknown," respectively.

Will one -- or more -- of them take home a trophy? We'll have to watch and find out.

Will Diane Warren finally snag a win?

Diane Warren attends the Women's Panel durning the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Fest on February 15, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Diane Warren earned her 16th nomination for best original song this year, marking her eighth consecutive nomination in the category.

Up for "The Journey" from the film "The Six Triple Eight," Warren has another chance to finally win Oscar gold.

Warren's shelf isn't without an Oscar, however, as she received an honorary award in 2022.

A new EGOT among us?

Cynthia Erivo in a scene from the movie "Wicked." Universal

With her best actress Oscar nomination for playing Elphaba in "Wicked," Cynthia Erivo has another shot at earning the coveted EGOT status.

Erivo's Tony, Grammy and Emmy are all associated with her epic turn as Celie in "The Color Purple" on Broadway, with her winning those trophies in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The star has had two previous shots at EGOTing, with two Oscar nominations for "Harriet" in 2020 -- one for best actress and another for best original song for "Stand Up" from the film.

"Wicked" is giving Erivo another chance at EGOT glory.

Musicals enter the best picture race

Two musicals -- "Emilia Pérez" and "Wicked" -- are up for the top prize this year: best picture.

This marks the first time since the 1969 Oscars that two musicals have been nominated in the category at the same time. That year, "Oliver!" -- the eventual winner -- and "Funny Girl" were up for the coveted award.

If either "Emilia Pérez" or "Wicked" wins, it would be the first time a musical has won best picture since "Chicago" did so at the 2003 Oscars.

A big win for trans representation?

(L-R) Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez and Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in "Emilia Pérez." Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé Films/France 2 Cinéma

Karla Sofía Gascón could make history as the first openly trans actor to win an Academy Award.

The "Emilia Pérez" star is up for best actress for her titular role a Mexican drug cartel leader who fakes her death and undergoes gender-affirming surgery, later attempting to right the wrongs of her past and reconnect with her former wife and children.

Elliot Page was previously nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Juno" in 2008, prior to coming out as transgender.

In recent weeks, Gascón has been under fire for past offensive social media posts.

The Spanish actress first apologized for her posts -- which contained Islamophobic, racist and otherwise offensive remarks on a wide range of topics -- but later said she was a victim of "cancel culture."

"Emilia Pérez" director Jacques Audiard has condemned Gascón's posts, telling Deadline "what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable."

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."