Oscars 2025: All the behind-the-scenes moments from Hollywood's biggest night

Check out some behind-the-scenes images from the 2025 Oscars.

March 2, 2025, 5:32 PM

The 2025 Oscars Oscars are just hours away and the behind-the-scenes fun has already started.

Check out some photos from from the star-studded red carpet below.

Avumile Qongqo and her daughter on the red carpet

Avumile Qongqo and her daughter attend the 97th Annual Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.
Mike Blake/Reuters

The creators of Wallace and Gromit Nick Park, Richard Beek, and Merlin Crossingham, pose with their characters

The creators of Wallace and Gromit Nick Park, Richard Beek, and Merlin Crossingham pose with their characters on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Mar. 2, 2025.
Mike Blake/Reuters

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold and their daughter Ada on the red carpet

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold and their daughter Ada walk the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Mar. 2, 2025.
Mike Blake/Reuters

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston interact with fans

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston attends the 97th Annual Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images

Julianne Hough poses on the red carpet

Julianne Hough poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Mar. 2, 2025.
Mike Blake/Reuters

Fans applaud for celebrities arriving on the red carpet

Fans applaud for celebrities arriving on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles,Mar. 2, 2025.
Mike Blake/Reuters

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."

