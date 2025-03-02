Oscars 2025: All the behind-the-scenes moments from Hollywood's biggest night
Check out some behind-the-scenes images from the 2025 Oscars.
The 2025 Oscars Oscars are just hours away and the behind-the-scenes fun has already started.
Check out some photos from from the star-studded red carpet below.
Avumile Qongqo and her daughter on the red carpet
The creators of Wallace and Gromit Nick Park, Richard Beek, and Merlin Crossingham, pose with their characters
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold and their daughter Ada on the red carpet
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston interact with fans
Julianne Hough poses on the red carpet
Fans applaud for celebrities arriving on the red carpet
The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
