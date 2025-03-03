The "Wicked" star attended the annual after party in style.

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo stuns in tulle gown at Vanity Fair after party

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Oscar-nominated "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The actress and singer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical movie, swapped out her dramatic dark green Louis Vuitton dress from the awards ceremony, donning a softer look for the annual after party.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Erivo turned heads on the second red carpet of the evening following the 97th Academy Awards in a soft, asymmetrical tulle gown.

The backless, draped Vivienne Westwood dress was accented with dangling oversized pearls and large black bows.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

She paired the dress with simple black stilettos and a white heart-shaped handbag with pearl straps.

Erivo's "Wicked" co-star Ariana Grande, who was nominated for best supporting actress at this year's Oscars for her role as Glinda, was notably absent from the post-awards affair, but donned a custom baby pink Glinda bubble-inspired Schiaparelli couture gown on the first carpet of the night.

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Erivo has earned two best actress Oscar nominations in recent years, first for her role in 2019's "Harriet" and again this year for her role in "Wicked." She also earned a best original song nomination in 2020 for "Stand Up" from "Harriet."

"Wicked" received 10 Academy Award nominations this year, including best picture, best actress for Erivo, best supporting actress for Grande, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best costume design, best film editing, best production design, best sound and best visual effects.

The film took home two statuettes, one for costume designer Paul Tazewell and a production design award for Lee Sandeles and Nathan Crowley.

