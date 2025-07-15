Portland Fire reveals team name, logo exclusively on 'GMA' ahead of WNBA return

The team was previously known as the Portland Fire from 2000 to 2002.

WNBA fans, put your hands together for the return of the Portland Fire!

The Portland Fire announced its official name and new logo for the franchise exclusively on "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning.

Portland Fire

The team's interim president Clare Hamill, a longtime Nike executive, told "GMA" the Fire debut will come May 2026 and said "this is a great year to be a new franchise, there's a lot of free agents coming out" before the official draft in April.

The newly designed branding makes an obvious nod to the City of Roses with a single rose and petals that extend to resemble flames.

Portland will make history for the 2026 season as the first city to regain a previous franchise. The Fire had a stint from 2000 to 2002.

Last September, the WNBA announced Portland would be the league's 15th franchise come 2026.

The latest addition to the WNBA is set to play at the Moda Center and invited fans to come to the arena from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for an official launch party, complete with star appearances, exclusive merch and the full branding reveal.