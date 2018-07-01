With the July 4 holiday upon us, this may be a slow week for some, but there's still plenty to look forward to by way of pop culture.

"Good Morning America" has compiled a list of new releases to check out this week.

Sunday, July 1

Get ready to hear "It's a big rich town!" That's right "Power" fans, the 50 Cent-produced crime drama is finally back tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. And fans will be delighted to hear the show has already been renewed for a sixth season.

Monday, July 2

"The Rape of Recy Taylor," a documentary that won a prize at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, airs on Starz at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The film tells the story of Taylor, a young black woman who was abducted and raped by six white men in Alabama in 1944. Taylor died last year at 97, and just a few weeks later, Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to her in her stirring speech at the Golden Globes in January.

Tuesday, July 3

"Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern's Travel Channel show, returns for Season 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Throughout seven episodes, Zimmern enjoys delicacies such as deer haggis in Scotland, squirrel in Kentucky and authentic World War II rations in Belgium.

Wednesday, July 4

Celebrate Independence Day by hitting theaters for "The First Purge," which is actually the fourth movie in the franchise about an annual event in which all crime is legal in the United States for 12 hours. The current installment takes a patriotic approach with Marisa Tomei starring as the founder of the purge, which she designed as a "psychological" outlet for Americans' anger.

Friday, July 6

Marvel fans are in luck as Paul Rudd is back in the PG-13 "Ant-Man & The Wasp." An all-star cast that includes Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer leads the way in the action-packed thrill ride. Meanwhile, "Sorry to Bother You," one of Sundance's most buzzed-about films, opens in select markets this week, and goes wide on July 13. Boots Radley's film stars Lakeith Stanfield as a telemarketer who struggles to succeed until he discovers the power of his "white voice." Terry Crews, Danny Glover and Armie Hammer co-star.

If you're looking to spend the day at home, Netflix is back with more episodes of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." As has been the case for previous seasons, Jerry Seinfeld invites several of his famous friends (Alec Baldwin! Kate McKinnon! Dave Chappelle!) for a coffee date in a fancy ride. For those who grew up loving "Anne of Green Gables," the Netflix series, "Anne With an E" is returning to the service Friday for Season 2.

Saturday, July 7

Bill Maher, who hosts "Real Time with Bill Maher" on HBO, is bringing his stand-up to the cable network. "Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma," the comedian's 11th solo show on HBO, airs at 10 p.m. PT.