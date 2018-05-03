Rihanna opens up about Drake, dating and body shamers

Rihanna opened up like never before about several personal topics -- including the status of her friendship with Drake, dating, and even whether she should freeze "my eggs" -- in a recently published, wide-ranging interview.

The pop star spent days with Vogue for a cover story -- and nothing was off limits.

Here are the top 5 revelations from the piece:

1 - She's in a 'happy' relationship, and taking time off because the person is 'worth it'

Rihanna doesn't name her partner, but Vogue speculates that it may be a young businessman named Hassan Jameel.

“I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she told the magazine. “But I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”

She continues: “Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth. Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

2 - Turning 30 has her thinking about the future

Rihanna turned 30 in February and says she is thinking about things she might need to do now.

“Are there things I’m supposed to do? Should I be worried?" she asks the reporter in the piece.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

One question in particular: "Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!”

Though she's turned 30 and taking time for a real relationship, Rihanna also tells Vogue about her businesses, new films like "Oceans 8," and new music coming very soon.

3 - She doesn't pay attention to body shamers

When the topic of social media and trolling comes up, Rihanna laughs it off.

“I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she told the magazine.

She added that she's not "built like a Victoria’s Secret girl," but that "I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

In fact, she's launching a new line of lingerie called Savage focused on body confidence.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make," she said. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse."

4 - Rihanna and Drake are not friends

Two years ago, Rihanna received the VMAs Vanguard Award and it was her friend Drake that presented it to her.

During the presentation, he told the audience he loved her and it noticeably made her feel uncomfortable. In this interview, she now weighs in on the status of that friendship, saying "it is what it is."

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part," she said of Drake's words. "I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast ... We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies, either.”

5 - Her cousin's death taught her a valuable lesson

After her cousin was shot and killed last year, Rihanna said that tragedy became a major life lesson.

Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was fatally shot a day after Rihanna spent the Christmas holidays with him.

“I really hugged my cousin the night before he died. I didn’t know why," she said. "Now each time I hug somebody lately, I hug them like it’s the last time. That may be my biggest life lesson, not to wait on anything, not even tomorrow. Tomorrow is too late in my opinion.”