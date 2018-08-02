Sanaa Lathan went all in for her latest role.

In a trailer for her upcoming Netflix film, "Nappily Ever After," Lathan, who plays perfectionist Violet Jones, can be seen shaving off all her hair when Violet's perfect life begins to unravel.

"Ever since I was a kid, my hair was everything," Violet says in the clip. "I had to be fixed. Only then was I perfect."

Tina Rowden/Netflix

But then everything that Violet has strived for, including the perfect husband and perfect corporate job, seemingly falls apart. After a hair-raising incident at the salon, where a child points out that she could "sponsor like six kids" with the amount of money she spends on her locks, Lathan spontaneously decides to buzz off her hair.

"I’ve worked so hard to be perfect," Violet says in the trailer. "And it still wasn’t enough."

Without her mane to hide behind, Violet is finally forced to look at herself and choose the life she really wants.

As Violet underwent her transformation, Lathan went through her own metamorphosis, which the 46-year-old actress documented on her Instagram.

Lathan, who also serves as a producer, stars in the romantic comedy alongside Ricky Whittle, Lyriq Bent, Ernie Hudson and Lynn Whitfield. The film is based on Trisha R. Thomas’ novel of the same name.

"Nappily Ever After" premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix. You can also catch Lathan on season 4 of Showtime's "The Affair."