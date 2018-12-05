Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to host 76th Golden Globe Awards

The co-hosts for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced!

"Killing Eve’s" Sandra Oh and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg will co-host the award show on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton.

Samberg won a Golden Globe award for his work on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in 2014, while Oh received a Golden Globe award in 2006 for her role on ABC’s "Grey’s Anatomy."

"We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year," Hollywood Foreign Press Association President, Meher Tatna, said in press release Wednesday. "Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."

The show will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.