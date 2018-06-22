Selma Blair has much to celebrate this week.

Not only will the "Cruel Intentions" star turn 46 on Saturday, but she revealed earlier today that she was celebrating two years of sobriety.

"2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

The "Legally Blonde" star marked the occasion by expressing her gratitude to those who made it possible.

"I thank the lord and my friends," she said. "I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you. #birthdaygirl #almost46 #summersolstice #grace."

Blair's post comes two years after the actress made headlines when she was removed from a plane in June 2016 after reportedly causing a scene on a trip home from Mexico.

The actress later apologized in a statement to Vanity Fair, explaining that she was under the influence at the time.

"I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his Dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace," Blair said.

John Sciulli/Getty Images

In another candid post this past May, Blair revealed that she "battled alcoholism and depression and anxiety" and "am now winning that battle."

She also shared that she lived with postpartum depression "for 4 long years" after her son Arthur’s birth in 2011. And, although she "got better," she said, "I still struggle."