Selma Blair's service dog steals the show at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Selma Blair's service dog Scout is ready for his close-up!

The English red fox lab stole the show on March 2 at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, walking the striped carpet alongside Blair.

"Over 25 years of celebrating the Oscar's at @vanityfair . I loved tonight especially . Scout is a solid date. #vanityfairoscarparty," Blair wrote afterward in an Instagram video caption.

While accompanying Blair, Scout had the opportunity to meet fellow celebrities and actors, notably sharing a furry hug with actress Patricia Clarkson and getting indulgent pets from model Chrissy Teigen, designer Zac Posen and actors Laverne Cox and Justin Theroux.

Selma Blair and her service dog Scout arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif, Mar. 2, 2025. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Selma Blair and her service dog Scout arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif, Mar. 2, 2025. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Selma Blair and her service dog Scout arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mar. 2, 2025. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selma Blair and her service dog Scout arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mar. 2, 2025. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selma Blair, Scout, and Justin Theroux attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Mar. 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Stefanie Keenan/WireImage via Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson, Chrissy Teigen, Scout and Selma Blair attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Stefanie Keenan/WireImage via Getty Images

Blair often shares snapshots of Scout on social media, including a recent family photo during the Christmas holiday in December 2024.

"Everything is better with Scout. And my Son. And the ocean," Blair wrote in an August 2024 Instagram post caption.

The "Cruel Intentions" star introduced him in a December 2021 Instagram post as her service dog, who has been assisting her in the years since she publicly shared her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune and chronic neurological disorder, in 2018.

"It has been a year and a half in the making, but today my new partner, Scout, and I graduated ! We are now a service dog team. Thank you to his trainer Courtney and the whole team at @servicedogs_ddg Scout helps me with some personal stumbling blocks and aids in my mobility," Blair explained in part.