Happy Father's Day!
Today is especially sweet for first-time dads, including several stars who are celebrating their first Father's Day. John Stamos, Aaron Paul and Travis Scott are just some of the stars who have become fathers over the past year.
Check out what they and others have had to say about fatherhood and their bundles of joy.
John Stamos
Stamos is still basking in the glow of new fatherhood. In April, he and wife Caitlin McHugh, welcomed a baby boy and named him Billy in honor of the actor's late father.
Travis Scott
Scott is also a relatively new dad. He and girlfriend Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in February. The normally private rapper couldn't help but be effusive after her birth.
2.1.18— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018
4 ever
New rager in town. !!!
When Jenner posted Stormi's first photo, days later, it set a new record for the most likes on Instagram.
Enrique Iglesias
The singer shocked fans last December when he announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, tennis star Anna Kournikova, welcomed twins. Since then, he has openly gushed about fatherhood and posted photos of Nicholas and Lucy.
Aaron Paul
The "Breaking Bad" star and wife Lauren welcomed daughter Story Annabelle Paul in February. Paul has called fatherhood "a miracle" and a "blessing."
"The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for," he wrote on social media. "Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt."
Life. To live. What an extraordinary gift that we as a whole constantly take for granted. It’s easy to forget how lucky we are. These two ladies in this photograph are my world and they are a constant reminder how lucky I am to be alive. The little one on the right is my daughter and she just turned a month old. Her name is Story and each breath she takes makes me weak. The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for. Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt. The sleeping beauty on the left is my wife. Her name is Lauren and she just happens to be the greatest human that I have ever met and she just happens to be a damn good mother. Truth is, I never believed in soul mates before meeting her but I can tell you right now that she is mine. I guess that’s how it works sometimes. Her and I somehow magically created this precious child and never has there been a greater gift for us. To be parents. What a blessing. What a miracle life is. Someone once said the odds of existing are as if two million people each rolled a dice that is a trillion sided and they all ended up landing on the same number. Think about that. How rare each and every one of us are. How beautifully perfect/imperfect each and every one of us are. It’s crazy to think that we all started out as a perfect little sperm that happened to fertilize a perfect little egg on a very specify moment in time. Everything had to be absolutely perfect for each and every one of us to exist. Lucky us. I don’t know why I am writing all of this for all of you to see. I’m just staring at my baby sleeping in my arms and felt the need to express myself. Love to all of you perfectly imperfect people.????????
Matthew Morrison
The "Glee" alum was so inspired after he and wife Renee welcomed son Revel Morrison last October, that he launched his own clothing and gear company, Sherpapa, aimed at dads.
Alexis Ohanian
The proud papa of Alexis Olympia Jr. with wife Serena Williams is not shy about posting pics of his baby girl.
The Reddit co-founder takes her to the zoo and to see her tennis star mama on the court. He also makes her pancakes. Not yet a year old, she's already been to a royal wedding.