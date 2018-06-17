Happy Father's Day!

Today is especially sweet for first-time dads, including several stars who are celebrating their first Father's Day. John Stamos, Aaron Paul and Travis Scott are just some of the stars who have become fathers over the past year.

Check out what they and others have had to say about fatherhood and their bundles of joy.

John Stamos

Stamos is still basking in the glow of new fatherhood. In April, he and wife Caitlin McHugh, welcomed a baby boy and named him Billy in honor of the actor's late father.

Travis Scott

Scott is also a relatively new dad. He and girlfriend Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in February. The normally private rapper couldn't help but be effusive after her birth.

When Jenner posted Stormi's first photo, days later, it set a new record for the most likes on Instagram.

Enrique Iglesias

The singer shocked fans last December when he announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, tennis star Anna Kournikova, welcomed twins. Since then, he has openly gushed about fatherhood and posted photos of Nicholas and Lucy.

Aaron Paul

The "Breaking Bad" star and wife Lauren welcomed daughter Story Annabelle Paul in February. Paul has called fatherhood "a miracle" and a "blessing."

"The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for," he wrote on social media. "Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt."

Matthew Morrison

The "Glee" alum was so inspired after he and wife Renee welcomed son Revel Morrison last October, that he launched his own clothing and gear company, Sherpapa, aimed at dads.

Alexis Ohanian

The proud papa of Alexis Olympia Jr. with wife Serena Williams is not shy about posting pics of his baby girl.

The Reddit co-founder takes her to the zoo and to see her tennis star mama on the court. He also makes her pancakes. Not yet a year old, she's already been to a royal wedding.